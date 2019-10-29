APACHE COUNTY — Two small wildfires were discovered Sunday, October 27, in the morning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF) near Vernon.
As of Monday morning, both fires were “basically contained,” according to Vernon Fire Chief Dave Niehuis. Wildland fire crews from Vernon Fire District assisted with the fires.
The Antelope Fire was located just a few miles southwest of Vernon, near Forest Service Road 3 and Forest Service Road 4. The fire was at about 81 acres on Monday, and the perimeter of the fire was secured and was being patrolled. Three engines, one hand crew, one water-tender was on site on Monday morning.
Niehuis said Sunday the Antelope Fire was basically under control. “They’ve got a pretty good handle on it,” he said, Sunday afternoon.
A larger fire, the Homestead Fire, was reported at 300 acres at 3:59 p.m., on Sunday, burning near the Whiting Ranch area and Forest Road 117. On Monday morning, this fire was also pulled within a perimeter, although 220 acres were still burning. Two engines, one bulldozer and firefighters were still on scene on Monday.
Air support was assisting with both fires, according to the Forest Service.
The Homestead Fire did affect powerline infrastructure on Greens Peak, according to Niehuis. Some areas of Vernon were experiencing power outages Monday morning, and some communications were on backup-power. Niehuis said the radio communications for his fire district was still on back-up power on Monday morning.
No structures were threatened by the fires, according to the Forest Service.
The fires were discovered during a day of very high winds. Areas of Apache County were under red flag warnings on Sunday, making the fires more dangerous and more difficult to fight. Winds did not die back below 25 mph until well into the evening.
Both fires are beleived to be human-caused.
Much appreciation to the quick and effective response from Vernon Fire District and others who fought these fires. With the high winds, I'm pleasantly surprised how quickly these fires were brought under control.
