Kathleen Reynolds of Show Low confirms her desire to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses before being baptized.
“I didn’t want anything to get in the way of moving forward in my decision … including the pandemic,” said Reynolds, speaking after her baptism as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses last month at the age of 67.
Traditionally, baptism is a main feature of the annual conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses where mass baptisms are performed in front of large crowds. But since Jehovah’s Witnesses are keeping their summer conventions virtual for the second year in a row, Reynolds’ baptism was a small, private event.
“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” said Robert Hendriks, US spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which is being delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends, uniting some 15 to 20 million people in 240 countries.
Before the pandemic, millions gathered in stadiums, arenas and theaters around the world for the annual conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Convention organizers say that while they look forward to future live conventions, the continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in large venues prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform again this year.
However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event.
“For my wife and I, our annual convention remains the spiritual highlight of the year,” said Ricardo Barrio, one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Arizona. “We look forward to new information, updates from around the globe and of course, a feature-length movie focusing on a Bible character. Regardless of the format, it is three days of positive encouragement. That spiritual boost keeps us going strong.”
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Hendriks. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
The final session of the convention, including the conclusion of the Bible drama “Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith” was released Aug. 16. The entire program is free and accessible to all on jw.org or on the JW Library app for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like Roku TV, Apple TV and others.
For more information on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit its website jw.org, with content available in over 1,000 languages.
