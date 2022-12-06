Show Low’s newest playground is for all kids, but special-needs children and their parents will be the happiest of all.
A new inclusive playground and splash pad, the first of its kind in Arizona, premiered Friday in Frontier Park in Show Low. City staff welcomed a crowd from across the White Mountains to the park to witness Arizona history in the making.
Social media promotion and general word of mouth drew a crowd consisting of representatives from many area businesses and organizations, a few visitors and a score of excited children and their parents.
Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. addressed the crowd shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. “We have the best staff on the Mountain. When they were working on this project, anything they needed, (they) made it happen. Thank you for coming out, and I can’t wait to see all the kids playing on there,” Leech said.
He thanked the crowd for attending and introduced them to Show Low’s newest crown jewel: the culmination of over five years of fundraising, planning and construction.
Frontier Park is now home to the inclusive playground and splash pad. Unlike most play areas some may find in a residential park, or even most city parks, this one has been specifically designed and curated to accommodate all children, regardless of any disabilities.
Jay Brimhall, Community Services director for the city of Show Low, said that the project dated back to the summer of 2017. When he first heard about the possibility of opening an all-inclusive playground, he said, “My ears perked up and I was like, ‘Well, we want one of those, but we don’t know where to get started.’ ”
Brimhall met with Natalie Mackay from Unlimited Play (a nonprofit dedicated to building fully accessible play structures) and representatives from Arizona State Parks and Trails in the Valley.
Mackay said, “We approached the city to tell them about the importance of building a fully inclusive playground and (Brimhall) responded very quickly.”
Two years later, Mackay made her way to the Mountain and pitched the idea to city staff and several potential donors at a local business owners meeting in Show Low. Brimhall said the meetings all went well but recalled feelings of doubt as to whether the investment was truly what the city needed at that time.
His doubts were promptly dropped when he received a call from Karen Young, then co-owner of Future Tire alongside her husband, Bill.
Brimhall said, “I almost dropped the phone. It took me a second to process what I heard. But right then was when it started. I knew we had the opportunity to do something special.”
Young told Brimhall that she wanted to donate $200,000 to the project. At the ribbon cutting, she said, “I liked the idea of it being for special children. That really got me invested and I thought it was going to be important.”
Her and her husband’s names are listed on the sign for Frontier Park’s new, fully accessible attraction. They sit above Summit Healthcare, Lexington Academy, Arizona Public Service, White Mountain Heating and Cooling, city of Show Low, Arizona state Parks and Trails, and Navajo County. Above them reads, “A sincere THANK YOU to all who donated.”
Leech stood left of the sign with representatives from all the listed organizations and a group of excited residents near him as he cut the gold-and-green ribbon, officially opening the park to the public.
It wasn’t long before the sound of swing-chains and slide-scrubs filled the brisk afternoon air. The temperature of 40 degrees and a sky full of overbearing clouds did nothing to deter the flock of youngsters from making immediate use of the playground.
As the children played, Mackay explained that while a few projects have gained traction in the state, none has come to fruition, making Show Low’s all-inclusive park the first one in Arizona.
This crowd of kids probably didn’t know it yet, but they made history on Friday.
“The surfacing gives individuals with mobility devices the freedom to move throughout the whole area. There’s ramping from the bottom all the way to the top and sensory activities, for children who may have autism, to help with feedback. Seeing all of this brings tears to my eyes. You can see on their parents’ face what it means to finally have a place where their children can play.”
Brimhall said, “It’s been total team effort and a beautiful thing to watch. Sometimes, we can get a little siloed in government, but this was a time when walls came down and people came together.”
Young added, “This makes my heart feel good. I’m very proud.”
Soon afterward, the crowd of city workers, business representatives, and media slowly dispersed after the ribbon cutting, leaving only the enlivened children and their parents behind to enjoy the benefits of their collective arduous work. From then onward, those children knew they would always have a place to play in the White Mountains.
Frontier Park and the inclusive playground and splash pad is at 650 N. Ninth Place in Show Low. It will be open to all residents for many generations to come.
