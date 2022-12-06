Show Low’s newest playground is for all kids, but special-needs children and their parents will be the happiest of all.

A new inclusive playground and splash pad, the first of its kind in Arizona, premiered Friday in Frontier Park in Show Low. City staff welcomed a crowd from across the White Mountains to the park to witness Arizona history in the making.

