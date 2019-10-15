APACHE COUNTY — Like many millennials, I spend a good part of my time online. Browsing memes, scrolling through Facebook, or watching crazy cat videos, there is never a shortage of entertaining pastimes to choose from. But what many people don’t realize is that there are countless resources offered by many local libraries – completely free – that you can access online, with the use of your library card.
A few of the many resources offered by our very own Apache County Library District for people of all ages include:
Libby – Access hundreds of eBooks of all genres, using the Libby app available for download to your mobile device, and sign into your account using your library card. You can also access hundreds of audiobooks to listen on the go.
Interested in learning about your family history? Look no further than the Ancestry Library where you have access to billions of records and years of history.
Are you a writer interested in getting your book published? Stop by and ask about Pressbooks Public – a user friendly online tool that helps you create a professional quality version of your book in many different formats.
Gale Courses – Maybe you’re interested in taking some form of educational course online. Gale Courses offers many highly interactive, instructor led courses that cover many topics including: Accounting and Finance, Business, Law and Legal, Language, Arts, and Personal Development.
Interested in learning what other resources and programs your library provides for your use? Visit www.apachecountylibraries.com or call your local library to learn more about the extensive resources the Apache County Library District has to offer.
