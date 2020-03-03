PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently launched an initiative called the Solid Start Program for new Veterans, and we thought you might be interested in learning about it.
Solid Start is a transition program in which VA representatives proactively reach out by phone to the more than 200,000 newly separated Veterans during the critical first year of transition from the military to inform them of the benefits they are eligible for.
A few of the benefits and services these Veterans will be made aware of through Solid Start are:
• Health care service
• Mental health services
• Home loans
• Help returning to the civilian workforce
In the first year after leaving military service, many Veterans experience significant stress and pressures. That is why it is so important for VA to reach these individuals and make them aware of all the benefits and services VA provides.
