As the Delta variant produces a new lethal surge, vaccine and mask mandates have become yet another political battleground.
Just 46% of Arizona’s population is fully vaccinated, which has left an opening for the now dominant Delta variant to produce a 81% increase in new cases as a daily average in the past 14 days.
Increasingly, Republican and Democratic candidates are divided on the issue of mask mandates, vaccine requirements and even “vaccine passports” engage in high risk activities like foreign travel, concerts and other group activities.
State House Rep. Walt Blackman, who is running to unseat Democratic US Rep. Tom O’Halleran, put out a fundraising blast keyed to New York’s decision to require some state workers to get vaccinated and for people who want to eat indoors, work out in gyms and attend crowded performances to prove they’ve had at least one shot.
The US government and the US military have also announced plans to require employees to get the shots.
Moreover, California with the support of the leading teacher’s union this week decided to require teachers and school staff to get vaccinated, in hopes of preventing renewed school shutdowns.
Children, especially of elementary school age, face only a small risk of hospitalization or death if they’re infected.
However, studies have shown schools can spawn clusters that infect teachers, staff and parents. In Arizona, most teachers are vaccinated — but school districts generally don’t know who’s vaccinated and cannot require teachers to get the shots.
The struggle of public health experts to cope with the latest surge of cases in the face of the nearly stalled vaccination campaign has spawned a political clash.
“This is government tyranny. Plain and simple,” wrote Blackman in a fundraising appeal. “I know some of you are probably saying, who cares if some liberal city implements vaccine passports.
“Because it won’t stop there. It’s coming to every city, town and community as well as every aspect of American life unless patriots like you and I defend our liberties and take our country back in the next election!”
Blackman current represent state House District 6, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. He wants to replace O’Halleran, a moderate Democrat whose district includes most of northern and eastern Arizona — including all of the White Mountains and southern Gila County.
Rep. Paul Gosar, the Republican incumbent in District Four, has unsuccessfully sponsored a bill to bar any government agency or business from asking anyone about their vaccination status.
“No American should be subject to the question ‘where are your papers?’” said Gosar on Twitter in support of a bill that would prohibit use of any federal funding to implement or enforce a COVID-19 vaccine passport because it would constitute a “gross violation of rights of every American to make their own personal health care choices.”
Meanwhile, the Arizona Legislature has barred school districts from imposing mask mandates or implementing any policy that treats vaccinated students and staff differently from the nonvaccinated.
Finally, some groups have picketed businesses that have required employees to get vaccinated — including Banner Health Care in Payson.
The clash over whether businesses or the government can require either vaccines or masks to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and other strains comes as cases continue to rise sharply across the US.
The vaccines have proven 95% effective in preventing infection with minimal side effects. Some evidence suggests the vaccines are somewhat less effective against the highly contagious Delta strain, although still extremely effective in preventing hospitalization and death.
The virus has so far killed more than 620,000 Americans and 4.3 million people worldwide, although that’s likely an undercount, say disease experts.
The US continues to report about 118,000 new cases and 608 new deaths per day.
Epidemiologists say only “herd immunity” will stop the spread of the virus, which means getting 80 or 90% of the population vaccinated.
Doctors say the virus will all but die out if we reach herd immunity, although it may require booster shots if the virus continues to evolve in the rest of the unvaccinated world.
The nightmare scenario is a strain that can largely evade the vaccine, forcing the US to start all over to build up immunity.
The Delta variant now accounts for most new cases in Arizona. Nearly all the hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Although the three approved vaccines each have a three or four in a million chance of causing a serious reaction, those risks are dwarfed by the danger posed by the virus as the nation builds towards a fourth peak in infections.
Arizona’s 81% increase as a daily average in the past two weeks has made most counties in the state “high risk” areas.
Navajo County’s doing a little better than the state average, with a 43% increase — but that’s mostly due to high vaccination rates on the Navajo Reservation.
In the southern reaches of the county, only about a third of the population is fully vaccinated.
Countywide, the infection rate is 30 per 100,000, compared to a statewide average of 34.
Apache County’s doing better yet, with a 6% increase.
However, that also mostly reflects the high vaccination rates on the reservation — with lower vaccination rates and higher infection rates in the southern portions of the county.
The infection rate’s just 18 per 100,000. However, hospitalizations have increased 52%.
Republicans in Congress have railed against mask and vaccine mandates, ever since the federal Centers of Disease Control said everyone should again wear masks indoors in crowded situations due to the latest surge and the dominance of the Delta strain.
The CDC also recommends mask wearing on school campuses, since children under 12 aren’t yet cleared for a vaccine and only about 8-15% of children aged 12 to 18 have been vaccinated.
Navajo County recently held a “day of remembrance” for the 564 residents the virus has so far claimed.
All county employees wore a white ribbon and the county planted a white rosebush in the county complex in Holbrook.
The vaccine is now widely available, through county health departments some pharmacies, health centers and doctor offices.
The vaccine is free, with no copayment for people with medical insurance.
“Our recent data reports tell us we are on trend to experience a third surge. Case counts are increasing daily in unvaccinated pockets in Navajo County,” according to the Navajo County Health Department in the county’s monthly newsletter.
“Vaccines are our best shot at slowing the spread of disease and protecting our vulnerable populations. We are currently vaccinating all residents over the age of 12.”
The three FDA-approved vaccines are currently approved for “emergency use.”
The two leading vaccines — produced by Moderna and Pfizer — were based on messenger RNA vaccines developed after years of research on the MERS virus, a close relative of the COVID-19 virus.
Clinical trials involving 50,000 people proved the shots highly effective and safe.
Hundreds of millions of people have gotten the vaccine now, with safety results confirming the findings of the clinical trials.
The FDA is expected to fully approve the vaccines in the next few months, which would remove the “emergency use” label, which has made some people leery of the vaccine.
It may take longer to remove the “emergency use” label for children.
At that point, schools could require the vaccine for students to attend class — as they now do for polio, measles, mumps, rubella and others.
To learn more and to register to be vaccinated in Navajo County, visit navajocountyaz.gov/coronavirus or call the county hotline at 1-844-542-8201
Vaccine locations Navajo County:
Show Low:
• Summit Healthcare
North Country
• Genoa Pharmacy next to ChangePoint:
• Safeway Pharmacy
• Navajo County Public Health
Pinetop:
• Pediatric Multicare West
Snowflake
• Call’s Pharmacy
Holbrook:
• North County
Winslow:
• LCMC, North County, Safeway Pharmacy
