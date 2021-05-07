The Show Low Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will have an event in recognition of VE Day, the German unconditional surrender on May 8, 1945 which ended World War II in Europe.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 8, starting at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Show Low City Hall, located at 180 North 9th Street. The public is invited to attend.
