VERNON — With a population of 163, the town of Vernon stands quaint and minimal.
Driving to Vernon Day, you pass a local post office, a few buildings, a small library and follow hand painted arrows to the community park.
The community event to celebrate a special little town was held on Aug. 7. It was a summer celebration of a small, loving community, a chance to chat, enjoy local music and great food.
At the entrance of Vernon Day sits a crowd of locals under the shade of a massive tree. They brought their own chairs and the whole family to rest in the comfort of community.
They sit backs to the grassy field turned parking lot and set their attention to a microphone and stool placed for local music acts to perform.
Taking up residence in the pavilion behind the musical acts sits an eclectic swap meet teeming with curious eyes.
While wandering through the grounds of the park, a plethora of booths and tents caught attentive eyes. The Wolf Mountain fire crew had a tent and was meeting and greeting with the people of Vernon.
Throughout the borders of the event sit multiple participants in the community swap meet.
Residence selling and trading everything from wood painted art to stuffed animals the size of a person, metal lamps to hand made jewelry.
Everyone with a friendly smile and chatty manner. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Service had a place among the event tents.
They brought out Smokey the Bear to say hello to community. He stood facing his companions at the fire department in the tent right across the way, smiling and informative. The rangers sat with knowledge of the forest in the area, ready to give information and suggestions.
The centerpiece of Vernon Day is a favorite to all the children in the area. A massive bouncy house in the shape of a fire station stood tall and proud among all of the tents.
Manned by the Wolf Mountain fire crew and local volunteers, all the kiddos got to bounce their little hearts out.
Small shoes sat abandoned at the entrance of the bouncy house. The shouts and laughs of children waft over the grounds.
On the way out of Vernon Day stood the Dutch Oven Gang. Brandishing their perfectly seasoned Dutch ovens, they served delicious food to the whole community.
In a small community such as Vernon events such as Vernon Day are pivotal to the community. It gives the residents of rural areas an opportunity to come out and socialize with the community.
People get the chance to chat and spend quality time with one another. People get to smile over live music and local grub.
These types of community events are a wonderful excuse to gather as a whole and celebrate what it is to be a town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.