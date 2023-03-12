VERNON — The Vernon Craft Fair, organized to fundraise for the city’s park and food pantry, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Vernon city park.
Public admission to the fair is free. The event provides local hobbyists and crafters an opportunity to display and sell some of their craft projects, and network with other artistic individuals who reside in the White Mountains.
“There are so many talented individuals in our area, throughout all the White Mountains, but there aren’t many places for them to set up shop,” said event organizer Chris Vassel.
Vendors at the fair will keep 100% of their profits for the day. Those who plan to appear only need to fill out an application, pay a $10 entry fee and donate one of their homemade items for one of the event’s raffles.
She said the fair would accept all kinds of crafted arts, such as crochet and knitted items, any wood and paper crafts, or even specialty food items, such as cakes or cookies.
All benefits from the event, mostly comprising donations and entry fees gathered from the participating vendors, will be used to benefit both Vernon city park and the city’s local food pantry.
In 2021, the event brought in about $300, which was split evenly to benefit both the Vernon Food Pantry and the Vernon city park.
Vassel works with the food pantry under manager Paula Johnson. She said that, while the pantry is associated with the United Food Bank, the trucks sent from the Valley have become lighter over the past few years.
“Sometimes, we really don’t have much to give out because there just isn’t much to buy. Most of the stores sell out of the things we try to hand out very quickly, so now we’re down to only holding givebacks once a month.”
Since December, she said, the pantry has still managed to feed 185 households and distribute 209 food boxes. Through donations and community programs alone, the pantry has fed an average of 145 people per month since before Christmas.
“The people who benefit are always grateful, but it’s sad to know the boxes aren’t as full as they could be, or even as much as they used to be just a few years ago,” she said.
“As far as the park is concerned, we, the residents of Vernon, are responsible for that park. Apache County owns the land, but we pay the electric bill and take care of any maintenance, painting, repairs, cleaning, all of it.”
Vassel said one of her first priorities for the proceeds from this year’s fair is new park benches. She said she hopes the event gives the city “a little more to work with” to maintain “one of the few places used by all the families in Vernon.
“That’s really the main reason why I wanted to make sure we did the craft fair this year, to make sure we can take the efforts of local vendors and turn it into some good for the whole community.”
