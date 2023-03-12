Log Deer
A homemade log deer will be given away at a raffle at the Vernon Craft Fair opening at 9 a.m. on April 1.

 Courtesy of Chris Vassel

VERNON — The Vernon Craft Fair, organized to fundraise for the city’s park and food pantry, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Vernon city park.

Public admission to the fair is free. The event provides local hobbyists and crafters an opportunity to display and sell some of their craft projects, and network with other artistic individuals who reside in the White Mountains.

