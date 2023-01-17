JaikinWood

Jay Jaikin (in stripes) with his attorney Ron Wood

 Courtesy ACSC video/

ST. JOHNS — A Vernon resident who was charged in a 2020 shooting death of a neighbor pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter, which means recklessly causing the death of someone.

Jay P. Jaikin, 36, was originally charged with second-degree murder for causing a death without premeditation in the incident in which 52-year-old David Anthony Morales, a neighbor he did not know, was killed on Sept. 3, 2020. Morales died of a gunshot wound he received at about 8:30 that night outside his home.

