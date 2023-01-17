Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ST. JOHNS — A Vernon resident who was charged in a 2020 shooting death of a neighbor pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter, which means recklessly causing the death of someone.
Jay P. Jaikin, 36, was originally charged with second-degree murder for causing a death without premeditation in the incident in which 52-year-old David Anthony Morales, a neighbor he did not know, was killed on Sept. 3, 2020. Morales died of a gunshot wound he received at about 8:30 that night outside his home.
On Wednesday in Apache County Superior Court, Jaikin pleaded guilty to the Class 2 felony manslaughter charge of “recklessly” causing the death of another. He has been in the Apache County Jail since his arrest on a $500,000 bond.
Case background
On Sept. 3, 2020, Apache County regional emergency operators received a 911 call from Morales saying that he had been shot in the shoulder by his neighbor and that he was lying in the dirt outside his home along County Road 8299.
According to a probable cause statement, while Apache County sheriff’s deputies were en route, they learned that a man, not Jaikin, was at the home performing CPR on Morales and that the victim was “turning white and having a hard time breathing.” The man also said that Morales had been shot in the chest. Morales was later pronounced dead at the scene.
When deputies first arrived they noted first responders attending to Morales and “two subjects who were washing their hands with water and assisting Vernon Fire personnel by holding flashlights.” One of the subjects was allegedly Jaikin. Vernon Fire told deputies that Jaikin had allegedly driven up to Morales’ home and appeared intoxicated. He also had injuries to his face, ear, lip and mouth.
Jaikin reportedly told deputies that he got the injuries when something hit him while he was riding his dirt bike along CR 8235, but couldn’t remember much. He said he called a friend for a ride home. Jaikin denied knowing anything about Morales.
ACSO reports state that a man at the scene said that Jaikin allegedly called him “frantically” and asked him to come to his house, because Jaikin needed help, that “I shot someone.” The man said that Jaikin was covered in blood and when the man asked Jaikin whose blood was on him, Jaikin allegedly replied “it’s his,” and “he’s been shot. Help him.”
According to the report, Jaikin then allegedly handed the man a gun covered with blood. The man said he walked through the bushes from Jaikin’s house to Morales’ home next door. He said he called out to Morales asking permission to come on the property; Morales responded that, “He needed help and said he was dying.”
A woman at Jaikin’s home told deputies that on Sept. 3 she was lying in bed when he heard music playing in the distance. She said that Jaikin allegedly “started freaking out,” and left the house. He told her that “he was leaving to make new friends.” He returned covered in blood and she saw him hand a gun to the man who showed up at the their home.
A second probable cause statement filed with the court stated that Jaikin was allegedly seen getting in his truck as the man whom Jaikin had called pulled up to his home. Jaikin was asked if he wanted to ride over and talk to the responders, but Jaikin allegedly said that “I can’t go to jail. I just got my family back.”
The agreement
The case has been heavily litigated over the last two years with issues that have included the suppression of statements, speedy-trial rights in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the correct name of Jay Jaikin and whether the case should be dismissed because jail staff allegedly looked at mail between Jaikin and his counsel.
Manslaughter is designated as a “dangerous offense,” a legal designation that increases the severity of the sentence. It carries a range of prison time between seven and 21 years to be determined by a judge. The other charge, tampering with evidence (the alleged washing of blood off of hands and clothing) will be dismissed. Jaikin will get credit for time he has served thus far.
Family and friends of Morales have watched the case closely and one of them recently wrote to the White Mountain Independent that she hoped the agreement would have called for more prison time. Jaikin will be sentenced on March 7.
