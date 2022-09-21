Anna Mae Stafford from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 recently spoke to the Independent about two scholarship programs the VFW is offering to students in the White Mountains.
Stafford met with a reporter from the Independent at the VFW Post in Show Low on Tuesday. The discussion centered around two competitions that the VFW is hosting to allow students an opportunity to put some money in their college fund piggie banks and help them gain an understanding of the sacrifices many have made to allow them to live in such a wonderful country.
The Patriot’s Pen Program is a nation-wide youth essay competition available to any child in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. Each contestant is asked to write an essay 300 to 400 words in length. The theme of the essay is “My Pledge to Our Veterans” and will be judged on knowledge, theme development and clarity.
The contest itself will consist of four levels. Entry level is sponsored by the VFW Posts themselves. Prizes are available for first, second and third place for $100, $75, and $50, respectively. One in fifteen entries will pass on to the next level, Regional, where all previous winners competing for similarly priced prizes again. The first-place winner from this level will move on to Department, and from there, finally move to the National level. The first-place national award is currently $5,000.
The second program is titled “Voice of Democracy”. This program is only available to high school-aged students (grades 9 through 12) and will require each participant to write and record a speech three to five minutes in length. Older students will tackle the theme of “Why is the Veteran Important?” and will be judged on originality, content, and delivery.
The VOD competition will follow a similar prize scale as Patriot’s Pen, with two major differences. Department level winners can receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. for themselves and an adult chaperone and receive their portion of $156,000 in scholarship awards, with the top prize being $30,000.
Stafford said, “These programs provide an amazing opportunity for some of our local kids to start planning for their futures.” Byron, Anna’s husband who also helps the VFW with media relations, said, “The saying goes, 'If you value your freedom, thank a veteran', and this is a way to instill that thought process in our children. The entire goal of this program is to foster patriotism and love of country in our youth."
Stafford has been running these programs with the VFW for about eight years, saying, “I enjoy working with these children. It's very exciting to see their potential and to witness what they can bring to the table." She spoke of a young woman from the Payson VFW post who won the competition six years ago and now works as an aid at the White House. She said, “Children need to understand the value something like this can have on their future. This kind of scholarship can change lives and I want everyone to take advantage of their chance.”
All entries for the Post level of the competition must be received before midnight on October 31. Stafford is personally taking all entries for both competitions and can be contacted by phone at 928-369-6596 to submit or receive an entry form. Additional information on both programs and their respective 2021 winners can be found at vfw.org.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
