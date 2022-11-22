Before everyone tears into their cream-covered pumpkin pie, it’s smart to consider the calorie counts of what you’ll be eating and how hard you’re going to have to work to burn that off.

Caloriecontrol.org estimates that an average Thanksgiving dinner equals out to 3,408 extra calories, considerably more than the daily recommended counts of 2,500 for men and 2,000 for women. Shoe company Kuru Footwear then used this data to figure out how many steps it would take to walk off a single serving of the main courses most families will be having this Thanksgiving.

