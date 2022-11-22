Before everyone tears into their cream-covered pumpkin pie, it’s smart to consider the calorie counts of what you’ll be eating and how hard you’re going to have to work to burn that off.
Caloriecontrol.org estimates that an average Thanksgiving dinner equals out to 3,408 extra calories, considerably more than the daily recommended counts of 2,500 for men and 2,000 for women. Shoe company Kuru Footwear then used this data to figure out how many steps it would take to walk off a single serving of the main courses most families will be having this Thanksgiving.
Those who indulge in a single cup of stuffing, which contains 355 calories, should also consider the length of Show Low Lake Trail (2.2 miles), which is a mile and half short of the distance required to burn the calories consumed in just that single cup.
That serving of dressing also comes with 7,958 walking steps. Skinless, roasted turkey comes in a little lower. At 190 calories, 4 ounces of turkey adds 4,258 steps to someone’s walking routine, the equivalent of over 2 miles.
Kuru assembled a list of ingredients and courses most Americans would find in their Thanksgiving meals, including assembly ingredients like butter and crackers, and full dishes including mashed potatoes and green-bean casserole.
The total calorie count of over 3,400 equals out to 76,397 steps. At an average 2,100 steps per mile, that’s a 36-mile walk in some rapidly cooling White Mountain weather. It’s shorter than the distance from Show Low City Hall to Pinetop/Lakeside Town Hall and back again.
Logan Pool spoke with a White Mountain Independent reporter at Show Low Park on Wednesday. He was there with his father, where the pair exercise when the weather is warm enough.
Pool is a certified trainer who works at a small gym in Phoenix. When he’s not at work, he spends his spare time hosting exercise classes at a local senior center.
“I was never busier answering emails than before Thanksgiving,” Pool said. “There’s no nice way to say that none of the (food) is ‘healthy.’ It’s all excessive, and it’s almost tradition to try and see how much you can stuff yourself with.
“I work with a lot of older guys who aren’t dieting and exercising to look good in the mirror. They’re doing it so they can spend a few extra years with their kids, and they want to spend those years happy and healthy.
“I’ve always said that discipline becomes 100% more important during the holidays. Regardless of how old someone is, it’s easy to fall into bad habits or overindulge during Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving.”
The solution, however, is simpler than many may expect. Pool says it’s all about moderation.
“People have heard ‘it’s not about what, it’s about how much’ a million times. You shouldn’t be choosing between having a good time during the holidays and being healthy, and I really don’t think you have to,” said Pool.
Pool said the key to not building up any extra weight during the festive season is to be mindful of what you’re consuming and what you’ve already eaten.
“Most folks I know say they go nuts with the first plate and then go a little softer on the second,” Pool said. “I like to ask, ‘Did you maybe consider you didn’t need that second plate or maybe you didn’t even want it in the first place?’ If you ask yourself that before and after you eat, you can make it through the holidays without putting on any extra weight.”
He commented that “exercise equal to your eating” is also important to a healthy diet during the holidays and laughed when he was informed on the results of the Kuru Footwear study.
Pool admits that he may have pushed some of his clients hard at times but laughed before saying he “can’t recall ever suggesting someone run more than 30 miles to burn off a couple of plates of food. That’s excessive and I wouldn’t recommend that.”
To finish up in a bite-size portion, Pool serves everyone a free pass to eat as much as they want and not feel guilty about it. Enjoy your dinner.
