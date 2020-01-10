Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) has declared a critical shortage of blood as blood providers nationwide have less than a two days' supply of necessary blood types. Due to the critical shortage donors are strongly encouraged to give blood as soon as possible by calling 877-258-4825 or (877-25-VITAL) or online at vitalant.org. Blood donations are offered at the following dates and locations:
• Heber: Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mogollon High School, 3450 Mustang Ave in the multipurpose room.
• Snowflake: Thursday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19 South, in the chapel.
• Holbrook: Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 2-6 p.m. at LDS Holbrook Stake, 1127 Helen Ave in the cultural hall.
• Show Low: Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1-6 p.m. at the LDS Show Low Stake, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs.
