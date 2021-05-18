SHOW LOW — Weekly country dances take place every Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the White Mountain Dance Hall, located at 1105 Old Highway 160 in Show Low.
A live country band will perform each Friday night.
This Friday, May 14, Midnight Moon performs while the Salas Project takes the stage on May 21 and Midnight Moon will appear again on May 28.
The Friday night dances are considered as Family Night and many families bring their children to the dances. There is a reduced rate for families and each participant is encourage to pay a $7 donation to the non-profit group at the door.
On Saturdays (May through September) Square Dancing will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the dance hall. There will also be Square Dancing lessons and workshops offered every Tuesday beginning June 1 with brush-up Mainstream every Thursday. Lessons are for adults and children in junior high and older.
On Memorial Day weekend a special Square Dance will take place on Saturday, May 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Randy Dougherty will be the caller while Dennis Farrar will be the special guest caller and Ronnie Fontaine will be the cuer.
For more information call Ken or Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189, Lane Brooksby at 928-532-0892 or go to http://happydancing.us/WMDH/
White Mountain Dance Hall can also be found on Facebook.
