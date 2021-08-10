EAGAR — Experience the most incredible trails and learn about the west best kept secrets.
UTV(Utility Terrain Vehicles) Offroad Adventures is holding it’s ‘White Mountain UTV Jamboree’ on August 18 -22. Events will be happening all day and into the evening.
As part of the Jamboree, participants will:
• Enjoy Breakfast and Dinner
• Various guided rides each day to choose from
• Raffles will be taking place for exciting prizes
• Activities include Blindfolded UTV Obstacle Course, UTV Soccer Challenge, Corn Hole Tournaments, Miss UTV, Poker Run
• Experience some of the most exciting rides with incredible views and maybe some wildlife
• Learn about UTV’s (UTVs/side by sides are off-road vehicles that can seat between 2 and 4 people and they’re designed for rougher terrain. They’re smaller than a UTV and are usually meant for a single rider (sometimes 2).
• Meet new outdoor and UTV enthusiasts.
These are slow paced rides to enjoy the scenery and wildlife UTV Offroad Adventures is the largest organized UTV event organization with 9 events. These are growing in popularity and will expand to 11 in 2022.
Your registration includes breakfast, dinners, shirts, activities and the rides. Come see this wonderful town and meet new friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.