Arizona is ranked the 11th best state for horse lovers by lawnlove.com and fifth for having the most horseback riding trails. The rankings were based on the availability and affordability of equine services in each state.
There are 200 miles of trails in the White Mountains, and horseback riders can utilize any of the non-motorized trails.
“My very favorite is no trail at all. I love going cross county. I don’t recommend that for most people though,” said Sara Middleton, owner of Ruffin It Mountain Pet Resort in Show Low.
Middleton has lived in the White Mountains for 28 years.
“I have ridden, hiked or mountain biked all of the trails in the White Mountain Trail System and would say my favorite area would be Pole Knoll and Mount Baldy area” in the summer, she said. “In the TRACKS system, my favorites are Los Burros and Land of the Pioneers. I also like Timber Mesa and Panorama. I would say those are the top four.”
Nick Lund, president of TRACKS, an organization that maintains the White Mountain Trail System, said, the Los Burros and Panorama trails are two of the best trails for horseback riders “because of the great vistas” that are on each of the trails.
Middleton said that a lot of local trail riders use apps to find trail rides and to track their rides. “My favorite app is Gaia,” she said.
Middleton said she likes Gaia because it shows topographical maps and has GPS so riders can track their mileage and time.
“Apps like Gaia are worth their weight in gold because it can show you where your trailer is and get you back without getting lost,” said Middleton.
When asked what advice she has for new trail riders, Middleton said, “It’s important to know where you are going.” She said studying a topographical map of the area is also helpful.
“Always be prepared. I mean you just don’t know what to expect out there. We do have rattlesnakes. We don’t see them very often but we do have them. We also have the (wild) horses that could cause problems on some of the trails.” She said wild horses live in the area where the Buena Vista and Los Burros trails are. “If you have a mare in heat sometimes the stallions might be a little aggressive,” said Middleton.
She recommends carrying a paper map for those who don’t know the area well. Middleton added that it’s a good idea to stop and look at the maps at the start of each trailhead as well. “Familiarize yourself with the area you’re going to,” she said.
Also know that not all trails have a space for parking horse trailers. Riders need to make sure they’re going to a trail that has space for horse trailers, especially when riding in a group with multiple horse trailers, said Leigh Barthen, secretary of White Mountain Horseman’s Association.
TRACKS also has a list of trails, along with trail maps in and around the Show Low area on its website. Visit www.trackswhitemountains.org/trails for more information.
Middleton said one of the best things about the White Mountain Trails System is the reflective markers that TRACKS puts on the trails. Each marker has a code on it, so if a rider is lost or has a problem on a trail, they can call dispatch to give them the nearest marker code to get help quickly, said Middleton.
When asked about public riding facilities, Barthen said there are a few that allow riders to use their arenas like Taylor Rodeo Grounds and the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns.
There are also several private facilities in the area. A new one is the Wooden Bridge Ranch in the Concho-Vernon area. It’s an 80-acre facility owned by Trish Zaabel and her husband, Jerry Zaabel. The facility has an indoor arena, outdoor arena, two horse barns, a permanent obstacle course, campsites with stables, two lofts that can be rented and a 5-mile horseback riding trail. The Zaabels also offer lessons for both Western and English riders, as well as training and boarding. Trish has an extensive background working with horses and riders. She has worked with horses in Finland and England, as well as all over the US. “My goal is to share the wisdom I’ve gained from working in horse facilities throughout the world. These experiences give me a broad understanding of how to train and teach,” she said. Visit woodenbridgeranch.com to learn more.
To connect with other trail riders, there is a Facebook page called Arizona White Mountain Trail Riders for which Middleton is an administrator. Members of the group frequently post about upcoming group trail rides.
To get connected in the local equine world, a good place to start is the White Mountain Horsemen’s Association. Its Facebook page is @whitemountainhorsemensassoc.org. Barthen said the group posts upcoming equine events on Facebook. She said a trail challenge is scheduled for Aug. 27. It’s much like a competitive trail competition. Visit the Facebook page or visit www.whitemountainhorsemensassoc.org for more information.
