ALPINE — The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group (SRWHMG) issued a statement Monday in response to the U.S. Forest Service’s last-minute notification that it will sell the first 20 historic Arizona wild horses at public auction on March 30 after rounding them up from a remote location in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest.
According to SRWHMG, the horse round-up will begin March 21.
In total, the Forest Service is said to be compelled to round up 400 wild horses from this remote area of the forest in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity of Tucson, which claimed that the horses were harming a species known as the Mexican jumping mouse.
Meanwhile, the Forest Service maintains horses in this area are simply feral livestock and need to be removed to protect the environment and several endangered special, that live in that area.
“The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group condemns the plan to capture historic Arizona wild horses from Alpine and sell them at the horrific Holbrook slaughter auction on March 30. A surprising and short 7-day notice by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest does not give the local community any chance or due process for input on this decision. We are calling for better and more humane solutions such as fertility control, and we are willing to help,” the SRWHMG press release stated.
“If they are indeed brought to the Holbrook auction, these peaceful families of wild horses are almost certain to end up in slaughter plants in Mexico, as this auction is frequented by known kill buyers who do not like to be outbid. Kill buyers buy horses at these auctions and truck them to Mexico where the cruelty and slaughter of these innocent horses is unimaginable,” the release reads.
The Alpine wild horses are possibly the most historic wild horses in Arizona, because they roam along and around the historic Coronado Trail, according to SRWHMG. Carlos Vasquez Coronado was the earliest Spanish explorer who brought 1,200 conquistadors along with thousands of horses on this trail in 1540, just 40 years after Columbus arrived and 60 years before General Crook used the same trail, the group stated in their press release.
No environmental analysis has been performed to establish the impacts of removing the wild horses, who have lived in the forest potentially for centuries, on this wilderness area that is vulnerable to wildfires, according to SRWHMG. The fire abatement that wild horses provide should not be underestimated by the Forest Service and removal of horse grazing from the forest could leave the area at far more fire risk, according to the group.
The Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Service is removing the horses in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). A CBD press release celebrates a victory for the Mexican jumping mouse, but fails to inform its own supporters that their lawsuit against the Forest Service demands the removal of approximately 400 beloved wild horses, according to SRWHMG.
“We are shocked that the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) cares about mammals like wolves and bears, yet is advocating for the slaughter of entire families of beautiful historic wild horses who are not harming anyone in these remote mountains of Arizona. Many CBD members are also members of our group, and we know for a fact that these members care about all sentient wild animals on our public lands,” the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group wrote in their press release.
“Alpine is a beautiful, abundant natural area with a very small year-round population. The residents there almost entirely depend on tourism to this beautiful nature destination, which is often referred to as the Alps of Arizona. None of the residents Salt River Wild Horse Management Group spoke to are supportive of removing the horses from their community because of the valid tourism and economic boon they represent, something that cannot be said of the Mexican jumping mouse,” the release stated.
The wild horses appear to simply be the scapegoats, according to SRWHMG. These cherished animals are often victims of bias by those who continue to view them as invasive or feral, despite scientific research that has firmly established the horse as a native, reintroduced North American wildlife species, they stated.
“Much like Arizonans did not stand for the removal of the Salt River wild horses, we should not silently sit by while these Alpine wild horses are captured and sold for slaughter, ending up on a dinner plate in a foreign country. Instead, these horses should be managed humanely and their population should be reduced through the use of the humane fertility control vaccine, PZP. Our organization is willing to speak about assisting with a humane birth control program, which is also more effective than attempted removals. Removals are scientifically known to cause compensatory reproduction in the population that is left after removal. In addition, horses will continue to come over from the adjoining reservation as long as fences are not maintained,” the press release reads.
“It is appalling that the slaughter of our beautiful Arizona wild horses is even on the table again and we do not have a lot of time to prevent it. We are calling on the Center for Biological Diversity and the Forest Service to come to the table to discuss alternative solutions. We are calling on the public to stand up for the humane treatment of this wild horse population by calling and writing the Forest Service (928-333-6280) and the Center for Biological Diversity (520) 623.5252) We ask horse advocates to please stay polite and courteous,” the press release states as it came to an end.
From the U.S. Forest Service
In today’s White Mountain Independent, the Forest Service published a “Special Notice” on Page A9, stating, “The Springerville and Alpine Ranger Districts of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are experiencing unsustainable degradation of threatened and endangered species habitat and other resources because of unauthorized livestock, commonly referred as feral horses. To mitigate this issue, they will be gathering and removing feral horses starting with up to 20 head, from sensitive riparian areas for upcoming sale.”
In the notice the Forest Service stated between 2020 and 2021, they also removed 74 unauthorized feral cattle from the same area.
“These feral horses are negatively impacting the habitat of several federally listed and threatened species, and to avoid critical damage, action must be taken. Unauthorized livestock, such as feral horses cause sizable problems for not only native plants and animals, which are being outcompeted for resources, but they can also destroy watersheds and negatively impact entire ecosystems. The problem with feral horses in this area has been growing since the late 1990s,” the special notice states.
Forest Service personal maintain the feral horses are threatening the habitat of endangered species, including the Chiricahua leopard frog, narrow-headed garter snake, loach minnow, Apache trout and New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.
“There are indirect effects to habitats of Three Forks springsnail and Mexican spotted owl. By moving forward with the permanent removal of feral horses, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are improving conditions on the land, protecting riparian areas, protecting threatened and endangered species critical habitat, and increasing forage availability for both authorized livestock and wild game such as elk and deer,” the special notice reads.
“The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are taking every precaution possible to maintain the safety and wellbeing of estray horses and people during operations. These are feral animals and there are risks associated with these activities. This decision was not made lightly but is a necessary step to ensure that the Apache National Forest is healthy and sustainable for years to come,” the Forest Service states.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests encourage individuals interested in buying horses for placement or personal use to attend future sales. Questions and concerns are welcome at 928-235-5764 or email SM.FS.ASNF_PAO@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.