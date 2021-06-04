The White Mountain Nature Center will host the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary on Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. The Wolf Sanctuary is dedicated to rescuing displaced, unwanted and unreleasable captive-bred wolves, wolf dogs and other wild canid species.
They welcome animals from all over the United States and each rescue is provided with permanent, safe sanctuary and lifelong care through nutrition, medical support, enrichment and animal companionship (when applicable).
The team focuses on education, informing the public of the plight of the wild canids, the cruelties of the exotic pet trade and the importance of not owning exotic animals as pets, and the humane treatment of wild animals.
The event will be held at the Nature Center, 525 S. Woodland Lake Rd., Lakeside. There is no charge for admission. However, donations are always appreciated for our nonprofit (401) (c) (3) organization.
At 8:30 a.m. an ecology walk will also be hosted by the Nature Center. Board Member, Ron Miller will conduct the tour to learn about plants, edibles and forest ecology. Interested persons should meet in the Nature Center parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.