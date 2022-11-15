Billy Creek

Billy Creek is pictured after an intense snow storm in 2017 in Lakeside, where the average snowfall is about 38 inches per year. Show Low has already recorded about two feet of snow in 2022, and that number will inevitably rise during the winter season.

 Bob Martinson/The Independent (2017)

Most White Mountain communities have already seen some slight snowfall, lower temperatures and cutting windchills, and while many residents are experienced enough in the cold, some of the newer neighbors may be wondering what they got themselves and their families into.

On Nov. 2, APS issued a release encouraging their customers to prepare for the upcoming winter conditions and possible electrical outages, which unfortunately are very common throughout the White Mountains. The opening passage read, “Arizona’s winter storm season is just around the corner and along with it, potential major damage to the electric system and possible power outages. In fact, forecasters are predicting up to eight inches of snow in parts of northern Arizona.” The very next day, Show Low saw its first major snowfall of the 2022 winter season.

