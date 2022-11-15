Billy Creek is pictured after an intense snow storm in 2017 in Lakeside, where the average snowfall is about 38 inches per year. Show Low has already recorded about two feet of snow in 2022, and that number will inevitably rise during the winter season.
Most White Mountain communities have already seen some slight snowfall, lower temperatures and cutting windchills, and while many residents are experienced enough in the cold, some of the newer neighbors may be wondering what they got themselves and their families into.
On Nov. 2, APS issued a release encouraging their customers to prepare for the upcoming winter conditions and possible electrical outages, which unfortunately are very common throughout the White Mountains. The opening passage read, “Arizona’s winter storm season is just around the corner and along with it, potential major damage to the electric system and possible power outages. In fact, forecasters are predicting up to eight inches of snow in parts of northern Arizona.” The very next day, Show Low saw its first major snowfall of the 2022 winter season.
In the same release, APS’ Northern Division Director Mackenzie Rodgers said, “(Those) who live and work in northern Arizona know how important reliable power is when temperatures drop. When Mother Nature is strong enough to knock out service, we’d like customers to know our team will work as quickly and safely as we can to restore power and keep you informed along the way.”
To help APS make repairs in the event of an electrical disruption, APS has recommended some steps their customers can take to prepare themselves for any winter emergencies. The first item they listed, and possibly the most important, is to ensure that your contact information is up to date with your electrical service provider in case the organization needs to reach out to you or your family.
APS encourages customers to create an outage safety kit, equipped with a flashlight, batteries, a portable cell phone charger, a battery-powered radio, and a first aid kid. Pre-made kits are available on Amazon or at Home Depot, but the items included will vary depending on where the pack is purchased, so it’s probably best to assemble one from scratch and gather everything you need separately.
APS recommends keeping a list of important phone numbers, such as medical providers, friends, family, and outage hotlines available in case of an emergency. APS encourages all customers to save their outage hotline number (602-371-3680) so it’s available if a winter storm ever surges in their area. Similarly, customers should consider registering any life-sustaining medical equipment with the APS Medical Care Program (602-371-7171) so they can be aware of someone’s specific needs during an outage.
Anyone who owns an electric garage door should know how to open it manually — without any available electricity. Overhead Door, one of the largest garage door brands in the US, says via their website, “Almost all garage doors feature a manual release function to bypass the opening mechanism during power outages or in case the motor malfunctions or a garage door remote breaks. To trigger the manual release, locate the short rope hanging down from the garage door track.” If none of that sounds familiar, it’s important to learn what kind of garage door you have and how to manually open it.
It is vital that anybody at risk of getting snowed in during an electrical outage or severe winter storm has a plan in place for food and water. Every White Mountain residence should have a small cache of non-perishable foods and extra bottles of water in the event they have to hunker down and wait out a storm, or any electrical repairs that may need to be done.
Lastly, it’s important to understand what and what not to do during an actual power outage. After the outage has been reported, there are a few additional things to remember:
Only use generators and grills while they are outdoors and never near any doors or windows.
Keep all freezers and refrigerators closed.
Make sure to unplug any appliances or electronics to avoid electrical spikes while repairs are being made. These devices should not be plugged back in until five to ten minutes after power has been restored.
Springtime is one of the most beautiful times of the year to spend in the White Mountains. If you’re interested in being around long enough to see it with your family and neighbors, start preparing now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.