Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers

The Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program awarded 400 Arizona teachers $2,500. 12 of the 2022 recipients work in the White Mountains, such as BRHS's Carol Godwin, who will be using her portion to build a greenhouse for her students.

A group of 12 teachers from Apache and Navajo counties each received portions of a $1 million grant courtesy of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers.

A news release from Justin Liggins of HMA Public Relations detailed how Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 Arizona teachers with $2,500 each. The funds are meant to fulfill each teacher’s “wishes” and are to be used on supplies, equipment and resources that will better help the teachers better educate and accommodate their students.

