The Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program awarded 400 Arizona teachers $2,500. 12 of the 2022 recipients work in the White Mountains, such as BRHS's Carol Godwin, who will be using her portion to build a greenhouse for her students.
A group of 12 teachers from Apache and Navajo counties each received portions of a $1 million grant courtesy of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers.
A news release from Justin Liggins of HMA Public Relations detailed how Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 Arizona teachers with $2,500 each. The funds are meant to fulfill each teacher’s “wishes” and are to be used on supplies, equipment and resources that will better help the teachers better educate and accommodate their students.
A total of 400 teachers from 72 Arizona cities were selected to receive grants this year. Liggins estimates that these donations will influence more than 212,000 students across 321 schools in 95 districts.
“Recipients included those teaching the arts to science, both gifted and special education, and languages and life skills amongst a diverse group of subjects,” the news release stated. “The 400 wishes granted will benefit teachers who will aim to enrich the lives of their students through technology improvements, addition of educational programs and fitness equipment and much more.”
Randal Norton, chairman of the Fiesta Bowl board, said, “Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers is one of the most impactful teacher-support programs in Arizona donating $1 million to benefit thousands of Arizona students. Teachers are truly selfless individuals who help shape the futures of our students here in Arizona and we are proud to play a part in supporting our teachers to do more in the classroom for the leaders of tomorrow.”
The Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program was created in 2016. Since then, the organization has been taking applications on its website and randomly selecting which Arizona teacher will have their wish granted. The Wishes for Teachers website states, “In its seven years, Wishes for Teachers granted over $5.7 million to more than 1,600 teachers, impacting 700,000-plus students across the state.”
This year, 12 of the teachers selected for the $2,500 grants are from the White Mountains and other areas in northeastern Arizona.
• Benita Smith teaches first grade at Park Elementary School in Holbrook. She wished for extra reading resources in her classroom and will now be able to afford some.
• Bryan Begay teaches physical education at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta and is hoping to use the grant money on iPads for his students.
• Theresa Dick is orchestral and choral director at Blue Ridge Unified School District and told the charity she would be using the grant to purchase new orchestra instruments.
• Carol Godwin teaches science at Blue Ridge High School and will build a greenhouse at the school with her portion of the grant.
• Kandance Koontz, a third grade teacher at Show Low’s Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School, wished for more flexible seating for her students, and will now be able to purchase some.
• Kena Taylor will purchase new books for her English Language Arts class at Show Low Junior High School.
• Chinle’s Audrian Harvey of Many Farms Public School said she will purchase new classroom furniture, along with some additional math and reading books.
• Courtney Farmer, a first grade teacher at Round Valley Elementary School in Eagar, is looking to spend her grant money on some new tables for her classroom.
• John McGaughey teaches fifth grade science at Round Valley Middle School and named the sophisticated robot kits Thames & Kosmos Robotic Smart Machines as what he’ll be purchasing.
• Kimberly Avery works as a kindergarten teacher at Round Valley Elementary School and told Wishes for Teachers she has intentions of creating an outdoor classroom.
• Kamiann Hyer also teaches kindergarten at RVES and has eyes on a new playground.
• Emily Greer, a kindergarten teacher at Coronado Elementary School in St. Johns, mentioned that she will be using her funds to purchase new books for her students.
In a release, Kory Raftery, manager of External Affairs at Palo Verde, said, “Palo Verde is excited and humbled to be part of such an incredible program that invests in teachers who are inspiring tomorrow’s leaders both inside and outside of the classroom. Wishes for Teachers allows us to partner with an organization that supports some of the most important people in our communities.”
