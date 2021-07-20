If kids don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, schools will have limited options when it comes to preventing outbreaks in August when classes resume.
The state legislature finished its legislative session with a series of measures intended to prevent mask and vaccine mandates – especially in public schools.
The state Department of Health Services says that so far only 13% of Navajo County residents and 19% of Apache County residents younger than 20 have been fully vaccinated. That compares to a statewide average of about 13%. So far, the federal government has approved vaccines for anyone older than 12. Experts expect approval of a vaccine for younger children soon.
Epidemiologists say the dramatic slowdown in the pace of vaccinations for all age groups could make outbreaks of COVID-19 possible in August, when kids return to in-person classes throughout the state. That’s especially true given the ongoing spread of new variants like the Delta strain, which proved more likely to infect, hospitalize and kill children in India.
However, studies also show that even without any vaccination of teens at all, masking and other measures prevented significant outbreaks this fall in schools that offered in-person classes. The federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines suggests schools can operate safely, especially if community transmission rates are low. However, schools have also sometimes caused clusters of cases, mostly through exposures in major group activities like sports tournaments and concerts when most people did not wear masks. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/transmission_k_12_schools.html).
The current COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized on an emergency use basis, which means schools can’t require kids to get their shots in order to attend as they have with other vaccines, including polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Many epidemiologists are urging the federal Food and Drug Administration to convert the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to normal use due to the safety data obtained in the past year, which could potentially allow schools to require students to get shots.
Lawmakers took several key actions to prevent K-12 schools and universities from requiring students to wear masks or get vaccinated.
For starters, the legislature flatly forbade school boards from imposing mask mandates for K-12, district and charter schools — at least for students.
Lawmakers also passed a law saying that community colleges and universities cannot require a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of attendance, unless the students are actually involved in research into the virus. Universities cannot even require COVID-19 testing, unless there’s a “significant outbreak” in a dorm.
The law also barred local governments from taking action to slow the spread of the virus like mask mandates and vaccine passports, which would require proof of vaccination to attend events or enter businesses. Individual businesses can still require proof of vaccination.
The state government could still impose restrictions. Ironically, early in the pandemic the state repealed many of its restrictions, while leaving it up to local town councils and school boards to take measures.
The legislature also passed a law protecting business owners from “frivolous” lawsuits that claim the business exposed customers to sickness during a pandemic emergency. This means anyone suing a business because they got infected must produce “clear and convincing” evidence that the business did not act in good faith to protect staff or customers.
Experts say that once 70 to 90% of people get vaccinated, the virus will stop producing major clusters of new cases and may simply die out in any highly vaccinated population. But low vaccination rates among school children in the fall will leave potentially schools vulnerable to outbreaks.
So far only 17% of the Apache County population and 28% of the Navajo County population are fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers posted on Arizona Department of Health Services website.
Studies have shown that that the widespread use of masks in schools and sharply reduce risk of cases on campus, regardless of whether schools also practice social distancing, according to a study of North Carolina schools by researchers at Duke University. (https://today.duke.edu/2021/06/research-finds-masks-can-prevent-covid-19-transmission-schools). The researchers concluded that mask-wearing on campus prevents the spread of the virus effectively, without the need for social distancing or reliance on distance learning.
