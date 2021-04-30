After taking 2020 off due to COVID-19 restrictions, the White Mountain Audubon Society will resume their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month.
On May 5, members of the WMAS will gather at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall, 325 West White Mountain Boulevard starting at 6:30 p.m.
The featured speaker for the evening will be Mary Williams who will remind members that May 8 is the birding world’s annual Global Big Day. Members will examine the best spots in Apache and Navajo counties to tally the most species on that day as well as year round. Members will also be instructed on how to enter their finds on eBird, an online program.
