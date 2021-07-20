LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Association of REALTORS® (WMAR) Community Outreach Committee is posing a challenge to all local WMAR-member real estate brokerages, their agents and team members to “adopt” a local kindergarten class.
The point of the challenge is to raise funds for each of these classrooms’ teachers to use throughout the 2021-2022 school year for much-needed supplies and educational materials that are not otherwise available or provided. For a number of years WMAR has been involved in an annual school backpack drive that serves and helps students whose basic school supply needs wouldn’t otherwise be met. While this program continues, this year our Community Outreach Committee took a step back to take a broader view, asking if there are other needs of students, teachers, classrooms and schools that are not being met. In doing so, one area of concern continued to surface in discussions.
With budget and funding limitations, it is understood that teachers are spending out-of-pocket for basic supplies and materials needed for their classrooms. As such, it was felt this was an area in which WMAR could provide some assistance. So, the Association’s Community Outreach Committee began speaking with teachers and district representatives in the areas WMAR serves and developed the following pilot program that will launch July 15 and end August 15.
The “Tools to Teach” program is a membership fundraising campaign designed to raise money for the needs of individual classrooms with the funds spent for supplies, educational materials and education-related expenses at the sole discretion of the teacher. Funds will be raised through an inter-brokerage challenge, whereby each member real estate brokerage will be assigned a classroom in a school nearest to its office and within the area it serves. For the initial launch, the program will focus on all of the kindergarten classes in Holbrook, Snowflake, Taylor, Show Low, Blue Ridge (Pinetop/Lakeside), Vernon, Concho, Springerville, Alpine, St. Johns and Heber-Overgaard. All will be tasked with raising a minimum of $500, but there is no cap on the amount of money that can be raised during the campaign challenge.
Upon completion of the challenge, all funds will be collected by the Association and distributed equally among the classrooms and weighted by the number of students in the classroom — meaning the total funds raised will be divided equally by the number of students in the classrooms; the amounts distributed are dictated solely by class size, not the funds raised by the brokerages assigned to the classrooms. This ensures the challenge and inevitable competition/challenge among offices results in an equal benefit to all the students in every classroom regardless of location and to whom they are assigned. Funds will be distributed by the Association in a check made out to the school or district, as directed and required by each, designated to the named classroom for use by the teacher. The objective and purpose of this program is to provide teachers with needed funds to assist the educational process and the needs of students however best serves each classroom, autonomously. With this in mind, there are no strings or requirements made by the Association of the teachers, classrooms, schools or districts. The Association’s Outreach Committee does however hope to be able to analyze the program’s outcome so it can refine, improve, and hopefully expand, the program to additional grade levels in years to come.
About WMAR
The White Mountain Association of REALTORS® (WMAR) is the local, Region 3, board of REALTORS® for all of Apache and Navajo Counties. In addition to traditional board services, the association also provides the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for all of its members. It is a non-profit organization that seeks to organize and involve all members to reinforce its mission, vision and values, one of which is to give back to the community we serve as real estate and related-service professionals. Among the ways they do this is through direct support by way of sponsorship requests and through our volunteer work and charitable giving. wmaronline.com
