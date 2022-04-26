WMAT Chairwoman to participate in tribunal on Navajo Nation

WHITERIVER – The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives (MMIWR) tribunal will take place on the Navajo Nation May 5-6. Invited to participate as a panelist is current White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, who will be two days out of office at that time.
Lee-Gatewood has been active on issues relating to violence against women during her reign as tribal chairwoman. Just last month, while in Washington testifying on WMAT water rights before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, she stood with committee Vice Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, R-Ark., who was instrumental in sponsoring a bill on violence against women.
The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2022 was signed into law the third week of March by President Joe Biden, who championed the groundbreaking VAWA 28 years ago as a senator. Since then, he has worked with members of Congress from both parties to pass legislation to renew and strengthen VAWA three times: in 2000, 2005 and 2013. The reauthorization of VAWA adds additional strengths to the landmark law of 1994.
The tribunal, organized by Global Indigenous Council President Tom Rodgers, Naalkid Productions Director Charmaine Jackson and MMIWR advocate/teacher Arlinda Begay, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on May 5-6 at the Navajo Nation Museum Auditorium in Window Rock.
Tribal leaders from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah are expected to attend.
Event supporters include New Mexico state Sen. Shannon Pinto; McKinley County Commissioner Genevieve Jackson of Gallup; Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Cahrles-Newton; Navajo Nation Missing Persons Updates Director Meskee Yatsayte; and Battered Families Services Director Emily Ellison.
The invitation letter to Lee-Gatewood stated that Yatsayte said there are more than 60 missing persons plaguing the Navajo Nation and it is a longtime crisis.
Data is hard to obtain regarding MMIWR. The latest research data available online is from 2016. No specific data was found relating specifically to the WMAT.
The historic two-day event will include panelists, speakers and two film screenings of “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Say Her Name.” Both films are directed by Rain and produced by Tom Rodgers. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=NscqDqT0L18)
There will be three panels, two on May 5 and one on May 6. Panelists will hear directly from victims’ families and survivors in a tribal community setting and will serve as an expert witness to their stories. Their testimony will be officially recorded and sent to state, federal and congressional leaders.
In New Mexico, the Democrat Pinto, in partnership with Native American communities, has sponsored Senate Bill 12, creating the position of a missing Indigenous persons specialist with the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.
May 5 is National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. Communities around the country are staging various events to bring attention to the issue.
Lee-Gatewood will be a panelist during the third session from 9 a.m. to noon on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.