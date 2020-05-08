We at White Mountain Regional Medical Center understand the recent COVID-19 pandemic is frightening, stressful, and overwhelming. We recognize that due to the heightened fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus, individuals may delay seeking care for emergency services, and waiting until their condition becomes critical or life threatening. Rest assured, our compassionate and dedicated staff is here to serve you and your loved ones during these uncertain times.
Our Emergency Department remains open to the community for all of your emergent needs, and we encourage you to seek emergency medical treatment when you need it without delay. The health and safety of our patients and community is our first priority. Our motivated, highly skilled Emergency Department staff is committed to providing the best care possible. We have increased our protective measures to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. Each patient is carefully screened prior to entering the Emergency Department.
In addition, our Rural Health Clinic continues to offer primary care services to our community. We encourage our patients to continue to seek treatment for their chronic health conditions which could potentially become life threatening if not monitored and treated. We are actively working to implement Telehealth in the near future to better serve our community.
If you have questions or concerns regarding your symptoms, please contact our Emergency Department at 928-333-4368 or the Poison Control hotline at 844-542-8201.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our community for the astounding support we have received. Your thank you cards and letters, donations of handmade face masks and gowns, donation of personal protective equipment and supplies, as well as your thoughtful and kind words have touched the hearts of each and every staff member at White Mountain Regional Medical Center. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! We are honored to serve our community!
