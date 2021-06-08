The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will present their Pops Concert on Saturday June 12 at 3 p.m. at the Show Low High School Auditorium. There will be a wide variety of favorites performed from The Marriage of Figaro to Victory at Sea and Themes from 007 and Chorus Line. The trumpet section will be featured on Bugler's Holiday an exciting quick paced piece. Tickets are $10 for Adults and $5 for Youth 5-18 and can be purchased in advance online at: whitemountainsymphonyorchestra.org or at the Show Low and Snowflake/Taylor Chambers, Pinetop/Lakeside City Hall and Classic Cookware in Show Low. They will also be available to purchase at the door on the day of the concert. There will be numerous gift and service raffle prizes including $50 cash that will be drawn during the intermission. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 available in the lobby on June 12. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of great musical favorites.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Hatch Toyota gives five new cars to graduates
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77
- Criminal cases update
- Show Low felony arrests
- Fires bring smoke to Navajo County
- Arizona lists protected streams
- Cruz'N the Rim Car Show June 5
- Show Low Police felony arrests
- Peter and Nancy Salter, part-time residents
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit (13)
- Back the Blue March lined the streets from Show Low to Lakeside on Saturday (10)
- They were not tourists (10)
- HB 1 Unknown Facts (9)
- City of Show Low names Brad Provost as Interim Chief (6)
- Your representative? (5)
- Books, Cookies and Minimum Wage (4)
- DUI school bus driver avoids prison (4)
- Messy Post Office? (3)
- Internet goes dark Sunday in northern AZ (3)
- Copper Fire near Globe burns 2652 acres and closes US 60 (3)
- Can the Mississippi River save Arizona? (3)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (2)
- Cigarette butts dangerous to everyone (2)
- School district won't tolerate racism (2)
- Crazy is as crazy does (2)
- Emergency Management warns of illegal fires (2)
- Against fracking (2)
- Water board allows fracking (2)
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77 (2)
- Goddard targets 'dark money' (2)
- Chief Joe Shelley is shifting gears (2)
- Electric buildings can benefit consumers (2)
- New legal papers filed in election audit (1)
- Vaccinations are working (1)
- Navajo county, cities, reservations reap federal windfall (1)
- SLHS Robotics invited to global competition (1)
- What a great library (1)
- Crews scramble to contain Boggy Creek Fire (1)
- Governor signs bill to purge early voting lists (1)
- What was your favorite summer job? (1)
- Avoiding the crowds (1)
- Trivializing attack laughable (1)
- Marcelino Diez (1)
- Mental Health (1)
- Fires bring smoke to Navajo County (1)
- Anti-maskers and science (1)
- Pipedream? (1)
- SL chiro Ries is gulity of endangerment (1)
- Taking too many (1)
- Standing by and ready (1)
- Operation Clean Communities lands 14 in jail (1)
- Alcohol, poverty take deadly toll in Navajo County (1)
- Referendum petitions beat the deadline (1)
- Learning to cook during a pandemic (1)
- PLSD still composting but... (1)
- UFOs, are they watching us? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.