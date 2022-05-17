WMSO season finale' June 4

SHOW LOW – The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra (WMSO) will present its Season Finale concert on Saturday, June 4 featuring The Flying Theme & Departure from the 1982 movie, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, composed by the award winning John Williams.
The music chosen for the final concert of the season will also include The Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld by Jacques Offenbach, Irish Tune from Country Derry and Shepherd’s Hey by Percy Grainger, The Invocation of Alberich by Richard Wagner and Eine Kleine Nichtmusik by Wolfgang Mozart.
WMSO will offer raffle tickets for sale before the performance. Proceeds will go to benefit the orchestra. Drawing for prizes will take place during intermission.
Many are surprised to learn that a rural area has their own symphony orchestra. WMSO is not new. It was originally formed in 1979 as the Silver Creek Symphony Orchestra. In January 2000 it became a 501 ©(3) under the name Silver Creek Regional Symphony. In September 2004, the dedicated members of the orchestra voted to change their name to the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra to more accurately reflect the area they serve.
WMSO comprises a number of talented, dedicated musicians who are enjoy sharing their musicianship with the community through the orchestra. Many members are from the area and some actually travel a great distance in order to be able to participate.
WMSO has had a number of talented musicians and conductors over the years. Currently Maestro Ted Vives, who resides in Los Alamos, New Mexico, conducts the orchestra and has been with WMSO since September 2015. He holds two bachelor’s degrees in Composition and Music Education from Florida State University and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Theory and a Ph.D. from the University of Florida. He is also in his 17th season as the musical and artistic director for the Los Alamos, New Mexico Community Winds. In addition to many awards and recognitions, Vives also performs as principal trombone with the Santa Fe Community Orchestra and teaches low brass instruments privately.
The mission of the WMSO is to present quality musical programs to the entire White Mountain Region; to provide opportunities to talented musicians in the White Mountains to perform in an orchestral setting; and to offer the families of Northern Arizona wholesome and enriching musical entertainment.
Tickets for the concert are available online at www.wmso.org or at the Show Low and Snowflake/Taylor Chambers of Commerce, Classic Cookware in Show Low and at the Pinetop/Lakeside City Hall, and may also be purchased at the door.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the Show Low High School Auditorium at 500 W. Old Linden Rd.
