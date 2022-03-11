The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will build and deploy fish structures for Show Low Lake between March 29 and 31 and they need your help.
The department, with volunteer help, has built and deployed a variety of artificial fish habitat structures in several of the Salt River Project chain of lakes over the last several years.
These fish structures that sit on the bottom of the lake provide cover for several species of fish and become great locations for anglers to find fish. They have been extremely effective in the lakes where AZGFD has deployed them.
The structures that will be built and deployed in Show Low Lake are called Georgia Cubes. The structures provide a variety of benefits to the fish. They offer a substrate for the algae to grow on and attract aquatic insects and smaller fish. Of course, larger fish follow to take advantage of this food supply. While the smaller fish benefit from the nooks and crannies of the structures, the bigger fish also love the shade and ambush points that the Georgia Cubes provide.
Show Low Lake is home to largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegills, walleye, channel catfish and trout.
The Department is hoping for approximately thirty volunteers each of the three days to build the Georgia Cubes. Once several are built, they will begin transporting them and deploying them into the lake. You are welcome to volunteer to help on one, two, or all three days.
All materials and tools will be supplied. You are asked to bring a mask, have warm layers of clothing, and heavy duty work gloves, safety glasses, and closed-toed shoes. You will work outdoors, so bring plenty of water, a sack lunch and whatever snacks you might need for the day.
Register for the fish structure building project at: Show Low Lake Fish Habitat Build & Installation and contact Ryan Carrow at 928-532-2307 if you have questions.
The Show Low Public Works Department, 1281 E. Thornton Road, Show Low, AZ 85901 will be the site of the project work. Volunteers ages 8 and up are welcome. Some of the work requires use of power tools, but there is quite a bit of hand labor to be accomplished as well.
I worked on a similar project at Roosevelt Lake and had a great time. I appreciated the chance to help build habitat that would benefit the fish and improve fishing in the lake. It was also a wonderful way to interact with some of the amazing department staff who do so much to improve fishing in our state. I learned a lot about their work, and it was fun to see the structures deployed into the lake and know that the fish would quickly use them.
Would you like to learn more about Georgia Cubes and how they are built? This link shows them being built and deployed on Bartlett Lake: https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/2019/08/20/desert-fish-habitats-podcast/
I hope you will sign up to help with this project to improve habitat and fishing on Show Low Lake.
When:
Tuesday March 29 — Thursday March 31, 2022.
Where:
Show Low Public Works Department
1281 E. Thornton Road
Show Low, AZ 85901
Who:
Volunteers 8 years old and older. Volunteers are welcome to work one, two, or all three days. Register in advance at: Show Low Lake Fish Habitat Build & Installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.