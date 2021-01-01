Your story matters

CONCHO – Author and media personality Iyanla Vanzant said, “It’s important that we share our experiences with other people. Your story will heal you and your story will heal somebody else. When you tell your story, you free yourself and give other people permission to acknowledge their own story.”
Concho’s own Kareena Maxwell exemplifies Vanzant’s quote with the publication of “From Different Corners: A Collection of Stories,” whereby she acted as the catalyst for White Mountain women who had never written before to put pen to paper and tell their personal story.
Hailing from New York, Maxwell, an award winning author, has published 11 books to date, has created her own publication for the community of Concho, also has her own publishing company, has been a frequent contributor to the White Mountain Independent and has epitomized homesteading by building a Quonset hut on the property she and her husband purchased seven years ago in Concho.
Loving Concho from the moment she set foot on the soil of this tiny unincorporated community in Apache County — which incidentally was once the state capitol — Maxwell, with her spiritual and creative vision, saw something many have missed about the land and the people who occupy it.
Having written about her father before, Maxwell had begun writing another memoir about him last year. After seeing a heart-wrenching 2020 post about mother’s day from one of the women who now has her story featured in “From Different Corners,” the idea for the book — though she didn’t know it — was in its incubation period. From a relationship she forged with this woman to join her in other writing projects, Maxwell was on her way to attracting others who needed to tell their story to heal and be healed.
“The joys, challenges and pain of childhood never go away,” stated Maxwell in the Preface of her latest publication. “They imprint in our brains and ooze out into the choices we make with friends and lovers. They resurface within the dynamics of our families in our choices of spouses, and even the way we transfer those dynamics into the workplace. We don’t mean to, but the beginnings and the first loves have been embedded with attachments of traditions and the way we live, overall.”
The women who accepted the mission to write were tasked to write about anything about their lives. They were all from different corners and shared from those private corners with a similar understanding of what women separately and collectively endured as children, and adults,” and as a result a cathartic experience was birthed for each of them.
Most of the women contributors have never met one another. Their ages range from 14 to 70-something. Their stories vary in content from the pain of being a late-bloomer, to sexual abuse, the challenges and rewards of raising an autistic child, to health challenges and parental abuse and more.
Many will recognize the experiences of the women authors as their own, or that of someone they know. Compassion and self-understanding will likely be the by-product of the stories which poured out of the hearts and souls of these women who bravely shared their experiences.
Having gone through the year of COVID, the 10 women contributors of “From Different Corners: A Collection of Stories” were provided a positive self-quarantine opportunity to realize and possibly better understand the importance of the experiences of their lives. Doing something they never did before — writing — or that they thought they could do — has aided them in ushering in a new beginning for the New Year of 2021.
Seeing the value this book has brought to the women contributors, Maxwell said she will have a second edition next year, “The Ghosts We Live With.”
“If this is what it takes to help other women to grow, and to move forward,” wrote Maxwell, “then most likely there will be many more editions in the future.”
“From Different Corners: A Collection of Stories” is now available on AMAZON in paperback, and is available on Kindle.
STORY NOTE: White Mountain Independent Reporter Barbara Bruce wrote the Forward for “From Different Corners: A Collection of Stories.”
