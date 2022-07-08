Aplomado falcon stolen

Like a parent checking on his new baby, Land on Sky’s John Glitsos checked in on Astra, the new 2-month-old aplomado falcon, just before he went to bed at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. At 4 a.m. he checked again and the camera was black. At 7:30 a.m. when he went to feed her, he discovered she had been taken.
Astra, who arrived in Arizona on June 30, was hatched on May 11. She is the fifth bird Glitsos and his wife, Balinda Strosnider, brought in to be part of the future Raptor Flight Show at the White Mountain Nature Center thanks to a partnership the two entities formed last September.
Temporarily modifying the facility formerly known as the Rehabilitation Center on the back part of the WMNC property, the current four retrofitted enclosures house Funky, an owl; Speedy, a 1-year-old red-tailed hawk; Azul, a crow, and Astra, who occupied the fourth enclosure. Simon, the baby Eurasian eagle owl, too big for the enclosures now, is at Glitsos and Strosnider’s home awaiting a larger enclosure to be built.
Glitsos had just sent out a newsletter on Sunday that gave an update on Astra – though that name had not been decided for the bird at that time. It stated, “Our female aplomado falcon is here and doing great. She is getting used to us going in and setting a few pieces of quail around her enclosure, then standing by the door. She has not gone to food while we are in there, yet, but that will happen soon. We have one camera in her enclosure working, so we can monitor her. It works fine except when she sits on it. Today it is black. She may have bitten or torn the cord out.”
Following Glitsos’ comments about Astra and the cord to the camera, it is no wonder that when he checked on her early Wednesday morning and saw a black screen that he wasn’t alarmed; he even had the thought that perhaps the internet was down.
When he arrived at WMNC at 7:30 a.m. that day, he went inside the enclosure and put her food out, but he didn’t see her.
“I thought, she must be up in the warming box that the high school kids built for her,” said Glitsos. “When I started looking for her, I saw the security cameras; four or five had all been cut, and there was a hole underneath the fence. They had moved the big rocks.
“My heart sank. I could not believe it. It is unfathomable.”
Glitsos called the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, which began an investigation. He said the camera shots show a hand cutting the cable at 11:05 p.m.
Glitsos immediately put together a flier to get out to news and social media, the volunteers and WMNC members. He offered the first $500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who took Astra. In just a short time following the reward offer, other volunteers stepped up and offered money, and at last count the reward offer is up to $4,000.
Glitsos asked everyone to share the information on Astra as soon as possible. He printed out the flier and personally drove it to all the pet stores and veterinary offices in the White Mountain area, stating that “time is of the essence.”
“She requires special care, special food that has to be cut up for her and special vitamins — otherwise, she is a goner. She is less than 2 months old. She is not a parakeet,” said Glitsos.
Aplomado falcons used to be abundant in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The Land on Sky/WMNC newsletter stated “they only nest in yucca plants, which were eliminated by farming and ranching operations. No yucca-no aplomado.”
The Peregrine Fund, a nonprofit organization founded in 1970 that conserves threatened and endangered birds of prey around the world, has been working to reintroduce the aplomado falcons in the U.S and Land on Sky wanted to assist in that effort by showing Arizonans this incredible bird so they will help protect them.
Land on Sky was on a waiting list for 1½ years to get the aplomado falcon. The organization paid $3,000 out of its own pocket as a donation to get Astra. Glitsos says she is probably the only one in Arizona for public viewing.
They looked at several names for her but finally decided on Astra because it is the name of the newest in air-to-air missiles. Glitsos said the Astra missile is a heat-seeking speed demon, flying at Mach 4.5 — about 3,400 miles per hour with an extreme maneuverability, much like the aplomado falcon.
“They are born hunters,” said Glitsos. “This bird hunts other birds. We were just starting to train her to walk up to the food and sit on her perch.
“Without special care, it is a death sentence for Astra. They can return her with no questions asked. Just don’t kill her; bring her back and put her in the big net.”
Last November, WMNC President Diana Butler announced that WMNC was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism. That grant is enabling WMNC to build a new, multipurpose complex including an amphitheater and supporting infrastructures to operate Land on Sky’s world-class Raptor Flight Show to expand tourism in the White Mountains.
The initial construction work for the complex to house and train the raptors began in May. The plan was for earth-moving and excavating as the first steps, followed by framing in late May but due to contractor issues, the project has been extended into the summer of 2023.
Glitsos says that in spite of the bumps in the road they have encountered while trying to bring something wonderful to the White Mountains — and now this with Astra — they will continue to build. With the retrofitting of the rehab building and the addition of a viewing area with chairs, the show will go on while the building continues. The WMNC is 425 S. Woodland Lake Road, Lakeside.
Glitsos and Strosnider are hoping that whoever took Astra will bring her back before it is too late. If anyone has any information about the bird, they should contact the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at 928-368-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.