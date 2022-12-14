The Annenberg Public Policy Center with the University of Pennsylvania is continuing the fight against the well-reported but misconceived notion that suicide rates skyrocket during the holiday season.
The idea that suicide rates go up during the holidays remains an unfounded myth. While there has been evidence compiled proving that stress-rates rise dramatically during the winter season, there isn’t much proving that suicide attempts and deaths increase in relation to that.
Referred to as the “holiday-suicide myth”, the belief that the holiday season increased one’s willingness to take their own life has largely been spread by word of mouth (primarily through social media) and perpetuated by many news outlets over the past 20 years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that suicide rates increased 4% for males and 2% for females in 2021, a slight increase over the two years prior. Data suggests this increase comes, in part, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Institute of Mental Health reports a 35% increase in suicides between 2000 and 2018, making suicide the 12th leading cause of the death in the US. In 2020, there was an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts leading to 45,979 deaths, roughly about one every 11 minutes.
However, those numbers don’t reflect any specific increase in December. According to a suicide prevention article on the CDC website, “CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reports that the suicide rate is, in fact, the lowest in December. The rate peaks in the spring and the fall. This pattern has not changed in recent years.”
The article goes on to say that the myth is simply supported by a spread of misinformation that may ultimately impede prevention efforts, a claim that The Annenberg Public Policy Center’s new report supports.
The APPC released a report on Dec. 5 compiling news-media coverage and how it helps perpetuate the holiday-suicide myth. The report finds that, of the 25 stories released that attempt to make a connection between the holiday season and suicide rate increases, 14 stories helped to sustain the myth while only 11 attempted to debunk it.
“Our experience in tracking news stories about suicide over the holidays shows how difficult it is stamp out this myth. In the 23 years of our study, only nine years had higher rates of debunking of the myth and only three of those occurred in the last 10 years.” said Dan Romer, research director of the APPC.
News reports were identified through correlating search terms from both the NewsBank and LexisNexis databases, using words like “holiday,” “Christmas,” “increase,” “rise,” and “suicide(s)”. Only domestic suicides were used for the study and how they correlated to either supporting or debunking the holiday-suicide myth.
Romer’s assessment continues, “With stories focusing on the holiday blues, seasonal affective disorder, and other changes in the seasons, there are a lot of factors that would seem to support the myth. There is also concern for those who have lost friends and family during the year and who may be experiencing sadness about those losses, but we should not assume that these experiences lead people to suicide.”
APPC provides an example of the spread of misinformation in the report. A guest column named “The Bright Side: Happy Thanksgiving” released in 2021 reads, “Most experts agree that unrealistic expectations are a major contributor. Add financial stress, toxic family situations, fatigue, loneliness, and unhealthy eating habits and the situation can become critical. Depression and suicide increase dramatically during the ‘jolly’ season,” despite no evidence supporting that claim.
The APPC report goes on to say, “It’s important for reporters and news organizations to dispel the myth because allowing people to think that suicide is more likely during the holiday season can have contagious effects on people who are contemplating suicide.”
The report contains a link to the Reporting on Suicide website which features recommendations on how to safely and accurately report on suicide so as not to exacerbate any false claims or continue the spread of the myth and its misinformation-fueled claims.
"We think the idea is motivated by the good intention of promoting care for those who might experience stress or what is called the ‘holiday blues’ during the end of the year,” Romer concludes.
The report’s findings are not meant to dispel or invalidate anyone’s suicidal thoughts. If you or a loved one may be falling victim to any unhealthy thoughts of taking your life, know that help is always out there.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential 24/7 emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Any conversation that guarantees everyone in the White Mountain community has a safe and happy holiday season is worth having.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com
