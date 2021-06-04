PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) is seeking inspiring youth leaders from Arizona high schools to serve on the 2021-2022 Governor’s Youth Commission (GYC). The GYC brings together a diverse group of high school students from all fifteen Arizona counties to identify and address the greatest challenges facing Arizona’s youth by developing innovative community impact projects, establishing partnerships with young leaders across the state, and advising the Governor.
Commissioners are selected through a competitive application process. If you know a high school student with a passion for service and leadership, please share this unique opportunity to serve as an ambassador in a nationally recognized leadership program! Applicants must be a sophomore, junior, or senior student during the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications are currently being accepted until 5 p.m. on June 7 from Arizona youth in the following counties: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Santa Cruz and Yavapai.
