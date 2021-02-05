SHOW LOW — The city of Show Low has vacancies on four committees, all of which are appointed by the City Council. All the seats are four-year terms, for service through March 2025.
Eligibility for membership includes being a Show Low resident with the exception of the Aviation Advisory Committee.
Following is a list of the committees, their duties and the number of vacancies available:
• Planning and Zoning has three vacancies.
• The Board of Adjustment has two vacancies.
• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee has three vacancies.
• The Aviation Advisory Committee has three vacancies.
Applications are available at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth Street, online at www.showlowaz.gov under the “News” icon, or by contacting the city clerk’s office at (928) 532-4061. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 5.
