Phone in hands
Buy Now

In an increasingly connected age, it's easy for scammers to seem legitimate.

 APS

PHOENIX — In recognition of National Consumer Fraud Protection Week on March 5-11, Arizona Public Service urges customers to hang up and shut the door on scammers who often strike during difficult times, preying on the most vulnerable and those on tight budgets.

Scammers may call, text, email or even show up on doorsteps pretending to be from APS or another utility company, demanding payment and threatening to disconnect service. Often, the fraudsters will spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling from your electric, water or natural gas company. Be sure to hang up and call your utility company directly to verify your account status. APS care center representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (602) 371-7171 or (800) 253-9405. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.