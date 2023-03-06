PHOENIX — In recognition of National Consumer Fraud Protection Week on March 5-11, Arizona Public Service urges customers to hang up and shut the door on scammers who often strike during difficult times, preying on the most vulnerable and those on tight budgets.
Scammers may call, text, email or even show up on doorsteps pretending to be from APS or another utility company, demanding payment and threatening to disconnect service. Often, the fraudsters will spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling from your electric, water or natural gas company. Be sure to hang up and call your utility company directly to verify your account status. APS care center representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (602) 371-7171 or (800) 253-9405.
If someone threatens immediate service disconnection or demands payment, hang up the phone, delete the text/email or close the door. Customers with past due accounts will receive advanced notification such as a bill message, an automated phone message and/or door hanger. APS will never send a single notification with a one-hour notice until disconnection.
More tips to avoid scams
Never share credit or debit card numbers or other personal information with an unverified source.
APS will never require payment via a prepaid gift card or specify the method of payment customers should use.
APS accepts payments via aps.com or our automated phone system and will never call you to ask for payment information.
APS will send customers several notices and offer options before power is disconnected for nonpayment.
If you suspect a scam, call APS immediately to verify your account or a person claiming to be an APS representative.
Additionally, report suspected scams to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at (602) 542-5763 and local law enforcement.
Call 911 if you feel you are in physical danger.
APS encourages customers to be cautious of solar installers claiming to partner with APS. APS does not sell or lease solar systems and is currently not in partnership with any solar installers to offer special deals or incentives by phone or door to door. Learn more about the solar installation process at aps.com/solar.
For customers with a past-due balance or who may be struggling to pay their bills, APS is here to help with flexible payment options, financial assistance and programs to help manage and save on monthly bills. Go to aps.com/assistance to learn more about these options. Customer Care Center advisers are available to support in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (602) 371-7171 or (800) 253-9405.
