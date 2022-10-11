The Merriam-Webster dictionary states that “up-skill is to provide someone (such as an employee) with more advanced skills through additional education and training.”
The St. John’s Innovation Center will be the place where people can up-skill and it is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.
Russ Yelton, economic development consultant for the city of St. Johns, explained that delays with the project due to supply chains and trying to find an electrician have slowed down the opening.
The center, located behind St. Johns City Hall, will include a cyber-training center in conjunction with partners Lab Force and the Center for the Future.
Yelton said “we are actively working with Lab Force. They have hundreds of online classes. We have people going through different ones like O.S.H.A. training and safety. In addition, we’re doing interest assessments with people in trying to either get them placed for a job, or for some, if they currently have a job, we’re up-skilling them, helping them get new skills, so they can hopefully get a higher wage.”
Lab Force is a workforce training program through Maricopa Community College. This is a statewide program funded by Proposition 301.
The vision statement for the Innovation Center says it all: “The city of St. Johns, through the Innovation Center, is bringing together support services with multiple partners who will assist with workforce and entrepreneurial development for people living and working in Apache and Navajo counties.”
The goal for the workforce training program ‘is to prepare residents with the skills required to gain employment in industries that will drive the local economy over the next several decades. The workforce training program will engage with eligible entities in an endeavor to train residents with skills sets needed in industries that are expected to grow in the coming years.”
Kelly Hinds, program coordinator, fondly called the “navigator,” helps people navigate the sjrise.com website.
“Once you go to the website, you’ll find the register button, where you put in your information. Then you can do an interest assessment. It’s quick and easy. But if you want, you can actually come to the office and we can walk you through that. When that’s done, we look at either a job that you are wanting and see what skills you may have, or need a little training on or if you’re up-skilling,” said Yelton.
The center has also partnered with Small Business Development Center at Northland Pioneer College. Free classes were offered in May and there were about a dozen people who attended and a number of people who signed up for counseling services to get help with their business ideas or their existing business.
Yelton said “we’re also working on a youth program that we hope to launch the first of the year in conjunction with the high school, promoting youth entrepreneurship.”
To date, nearly 50 people have taken advantage of the programs offered. Yelton said “the word is starting to get out, which is great. A grant covers all the training costs, so there’s no cost to anyone; it’s already paid for. If you’re looking for work and training, come see us. Conversely, if you’re an employer looking for workers, will post your job ads and we’ll try and help find people to fill those jobs.”
Free entrepreneur information classes are being offered by the St. Johns Rise Program, to be held at St. Johns City Hall on 70 E. Commercial.
Topics include how to brand and market your business and customer service, learning how to give the best service while making sure service goes in both directions.
To learn more and to register, visit sjrise.com, or call Hinds at (928) 337-1535.
A small-business expo and job fair is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at St. Johns City Hall.
