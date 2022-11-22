This was a question that I was asked many years ago by a top trainer who I was shadowing at the time when I was just starting out as a newly certified personal trainer. I was just hired by a popular big-box gym on the East Coast when I first became certified and was to shadow this top trainer there to get a gist of how he trained his clients. Upon first arriving, he asked if I was doing all right and if I was ready to begin with our clients for the day. Right away he noticed that I had a slight limp in the way I walked, and that I was having terrible trouble just picking up some of the equipment that we needed for our clients for the day. He asked me what the matter was. A young guy like me (at the time) shouldn’t be walking around with constant pain like that.
I told him that I felt fine, except that I was really achy and sore from some extensive yard work I did the day before. I told him it consisted of the push mowing of our huge lawn we had, trimming of bushes, and digging in my grandparents’ garden to reseed it for the upcoming spring season. Then, I went on to tell him that, “at least I got a good work out in,” and tried to laugh it off. I will never forget the look of total surprise and disbelief he then gave me at that very moment. He replied with, “don’t you know the difference between working out, and wearing yourself out?” I of course did not know what he meant all those many years ago, but after countless searches of resources, speaking with medical practitioners, and other professional fitness coaches and trainers, I now know what he was talking about. There is, in fact, a big difference between working out safely and beneficially, and wearing yourself out, in which you could be putting your back, knees and so many other areas at risk for injury sometimes permanently.
Even today, I get so many people telling me that they just do not need to work out because they get enough exercise in doing their gardening, yard work and so forth. What they do not understand, though, is there is a very big difference. Working out in a safe environment with a qualified personal trainer has nothing but beneficial results. Whereas, when you are straining your back, moving in one directional arch type movement such as digging or raking, and so many other movements such as this, you are putting your spine and so many joints at risk for injury, sometimes creating a chronic painful condition. This is especially true when we get up into our senior years. Another statement that sticks with me to this day is when this trainer asked me, “you wouldn’t take a sports car mud bogging would you, and not expect to ruin the shocks or even crack the frame would you? Then why would you do that to your body?”
Now we all know that sometimes such chores as your yard work are just an unavoidable task. But the point here is that it is just not the same as a regular strength and cardio routine that is needed to balance these must do chores out. Try utilizing a back brace or even a weight belt for that extra support when doing such activities as raking and digging. And, so importantly, bend with your knees when bending over to pick something up. Don’t strain that back anymore that is has to be. And most of all begin a supervised strength training and cardio routine with a highly qualified personal trainer.
Johnny Ryder is a doctoral degree candidate in holistic life counseling, and holds a Master of Education degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates.
He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.