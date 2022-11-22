This was a question that I was asked many years ago by a top trainer who I was shadowing at the time when I was just starting out as a newly certified personal trainer. I was just hired by a popular big-box gym on the East Coast when I first became certified and was to shadow this top trainer there to get a gist of how he trained his clients. Upon first arriving, he asked if I was doing all right and if I was ready to begin with our clients for the day. Right away he noticed that I had a slight limp in the way I walked, and that I was having terrible trouble just picking up some of the equipment that we needed for our clients for the day. He asked me what the matter was. A young guy like me (at the time) shouldn’t be walking around with constant pain like that.

I told him that I felt fine, except that I was really achy and sore from some extensive yard work I did the day before. I told him it consisted of the push mowing of our huge lawn we had, trimming of bushes, and digging in my grandparents’ garden to reseed it for the upcoming spring season. Then, I went on to tell him that, “at least I got a good work out in,” and tried to laugh it off. I will never forget the look of total surprise and disbelief he then gave me at that very moment. He replied with, “don’t you know the difference between working out, and wearing yourself out?” I of course did not know what he meant all those many years ago, but after countless searches of resources, speaking with medical practitioners, and other professional fitness coaches and trainers, I now know what he was talking about. There is, in fact, a big difference between working out safely and beneficially, and wearing yourself out, in which you could be putting your back, knees and so many other areas at risk for injury sometimes permanently.

