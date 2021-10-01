The Northeast Arizona Republican Women met on Sept. 14 in Show Low at the Show Low Senior Center with 18 women in attendance.
The featured speaker was Allison Hephner representing her company Community Project Management Services. Hephner spoke about her company’s involvement in directing the Community Health Needs Assessment for Navajo County.
This statistical data gathering project is backed by several community partners, including Summit Healthcare, Change Point, Northland Pioneer College, North Country Healthcare and Arizona at Work.
They form the Community Health Improvement Consortium, which will create an action plan to solve the many health needs of our communities. The health needs data that was presented by Hephner to the ladies in attendance, was from the years 2018-2020. Hephner told the group that from the various community surveys, and focus groups, they found that the top five health care concerns in Navajo County are: substance abuse, mental health, poverty, chronic diseases and STDs.
These issues are found across all communities and are not limited to Native American communities as some mistakenly assume. Many of the comments and questions asked to Hephner centered around the need to find and address the root cause of these health issues. There was a consensus in the room that government agencies are too likely to attack these problems by throwing money at them rather than finding lasting solutions.
In summary, Hephner emphasized the need for community members to participate in these information-finding surveys that benefit everyone. Also, speaking at the meeting was Lisa Green, 1st vice chair of the Navajo County Republican Committee. Green spoke to the NEAZRW ladies about the newly formed Young/Teenage Republicans Club that has formed in Navajo County. The club was formed to inspire young people to know their nation’s history, to instill in the solid values that made our country great and call them to serve their community. The young will be the leaders of tomorrow; it is up to our generation to give them a solid foundation. The first project of this fledgling club, will be filling shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
The balance of the meeting included officers of NEAZRW giving reports and discussing upcoming events. Northeast Arizona Republican women are encouraged to join NEAZRW. Meetings are held the second Tuesday evening of every month. The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Vernon Mission Church in Vernon.
For more information, email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com. For information on the Young/Teenage Republicans Club, email NCRC@navajocountyaz.gop.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.