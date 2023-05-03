PHOENIX — As legal battles continue over the FDA approval of abortion drug mifepristone, Arizona and nearly two dozen Democrat-led states urged the court to preserve access to the medication. 

On Tuesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 22 other states and the District of Columbia in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is currently weighing an appeal of a ruling issued by a Texas judge last month. That decision, swayed by claims made by a coalition of anti-abortion doctors, would effectively rescind the FDA’s certification of mifepristone past seven weeks of pregnancy, stripping away access for women and throwing into doubt FDA approvals for a myriad of other medications, critics say. 

