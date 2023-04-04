Blood donations

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a proposal to make it easier for men who have sex with men to donate blood and plasma.

 Genesis Alvarado/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 21 other state attorneys general Friday in supporting a Food and Drug Administration proposal that would make it easier for LGBTQ individuals to donate blood and plasma.

Gay and bisexual men are currently barred from donating blood or plasma for three months after their most recent sexual contact with a man.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.