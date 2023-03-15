Computer logo
Buy Now
Oliver Propst/Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX — Multiple state agencies, including the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and the state’s Medicaid provider, may have had their passwords and login credentials exposed in a breach of the popular password management software LastPass. 

The Arizona Department of Administration confirmed to the Arizona Mirror that the Department of Homeland Security, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions had paid subscriptions to LastPass. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.