Spivey

St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey met with newly elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Jan. 10 at the St. Johns Police Department to discuss public safety issues.

 Submitted

ST. JOHNS — St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey will soon be the 60th president of the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP).

In 2006, Spivey began his career with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Capitol Police. In 2011, he was promoted to commander of the Investigative Services Division that included the drug, gang and violent crime task force, property and evidence, training and compliance and the regional 911 communications center. In 2017, Spivey was then appointed to chief of police of the St. Johns Police Department and in 2020 he was appointed to the AACOP Board of Directors and elected second vice president in 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.