ST. JOHNS — St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey will soon be the 60th president of the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP).
In 2006, Spivey began his career with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Capitol Police. In 2011, he was promoted to commander of the Investigative Services Division that included the drug, gang and violent crime task force, property and evidence, training and compliance and the regional 911 communications center. In 2017, Spivey was then appointed to chief of police of the St. Johns Police Department and in 2020 he was appointed to the AACOP Board of Directors and elected second vice president in 2022.
According to the AACOP website, “the purpose of AACOP is to promote and enhance cooperation and coordination between public and private entities in the interests of law enforcement in Arizona.”
Spivey has worked in law enforcement for over 18 years. He has doctoral degree in organizational leadership and conflict resolution. He is a lifetime member of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the Police Executive Research Forum. He is skilled in executive management, law enforcement leadership, emergency management and statewide legislative advocacy.
In Apache County, Spivey has taken an active role in the development and management of countywide law enforcement technology systems to include police communications and record management systems and statewide/national data sharing networks.
“I am truly humbled by the opportunity to lead the association in its efforts to be the voice of and resource of choice for Arizona’s police chiefs,” Spivey said in an AACOP press release dated Friday. “As an association, I believe that we are the most qualified practitioners of law enforcement and as such it is imperative that AACOP plays a vital support role for those responsible for creating public safety policy.
“We need to not only be a significant influencer of public safety legislation but a trusted voice for our state and even federal legislators in the formation of long-term strategic solutions to combat and prevent crime, make victims a priority and to ensure the criminal justice system is operated in a fair and impartial environment.”
In regard to becoming the president of the AACOP, Spivey said in an email, “I applied for an open position on the executive board and was selected and voted on by the members.”
Spivey will take the one-year position during the group’s general membership meeting and board installation scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday at the East Valley Institute of Technology at 1601 W. Main St. in Mesa.
The St. Johns Police Department was awarded initial accreditation through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program in 2020.
The SJPD is the smallest accredited law enforcement agency in Arizona. Because of his involvement in the accreditation program, Spivey was awarded the ALEAP Assessor of the Year Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.