Lowered water levels in Lake Mead

A "bathtub ring" of calcium deposits shows how nearly two decades of drought have lowered water levels in Lake Mead, a major Colorado River reservoir.

 Photo by Alexis Kuhbander/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — Arizona, California and Nevada unveiled a plan Monday to save 3 million acre-feet of Colorado River water between now and 2026, a stopgap measure to buy time while authorities figure out a long-term plan for the river.

The plan, which has been in the works for years, came just days before the May 31 deadline, when the Biden administration had threatened to impose cuts from the federal level if the states could not reach an agreement of their own.

