PHOENIX – The Arizona Corporation Commission will be hosting a Town Hall event in St. Johns on Thursday July 7 at 6 p.m. The purpose of this event is to hear from the community following several issues with Frontier Communications of the White Mountains service, notably outages of 911 service. Commissioners will be present to hear from those impacted by Frontier’s service issues.
Arizona Corporation Commission to Host Town Hall in St. Johns, Regarding Frontier Communications 911 Outages
