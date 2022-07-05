PHOENIX – The Arizona Corporation Commission will be hosting a Town Hall event in St. Johns on Thursday July 7 at 6 p.m. The purpose of this event is to hear from the community following several issues with Frontier Communications of the White Mountains service, notably outages of 911 service. Commissioners will be present to hear from those impacted by Frontier’s service issues.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.