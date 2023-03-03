WASHINGTON — The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the execution of death-row inmate Aaron Gunches, even though state officials were moving to reverse the death warrant that had been put in motion by former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Gunches, convicted in a 2002 Mesa murder, had waived all his appeals since 2007 and actually petitioned the court last year to sign his death warrant. But he reversed course with the election last fall of a new governor and attorney general who said they planned to pause executions in the state.

