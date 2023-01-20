AZ News
Brett Halfpop/Independent

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold an online public auction of unclaimed property items from abandoned safe deposit boxes beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Items for sale will include jewelry, coins, currency and a variety of collectible items that have not been claimed by their owners after many years.

