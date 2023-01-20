Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, January 29 at 5:00 p.m.
In-person Preview Day
Sierra Auction Management, Inc.
4298 N. 35th Drive
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Friday, January 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For the third year, the sale will be held online only. The contents of safe deposit boxes shall be sold “as is” and “where-is.” The Arizona Department of Revenue will sell, to the highest bidder, the contents of safe deposit boxes and does not make any warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, as to the condition of the articles offered for sale.
Proceeds from items sold from the auction are transferred to a custodial account where the funds will remain for the rightful owners to claim.
Assets from abandoned safe deposit boxes make up a portion of unclaimed money the Arizona Department of Revenue safeguards until the funds can be returned to claimants. ADOR's Unclaimed Property Unit returns millions of dollars of unclaimed assets to their rightful owners every year. In fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022), over $47 million was paid out.
The Department returns the property to owners who provide documentation showing their right to claim the property. People must include with their claim form a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or other applicable identification, and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address, as reported by the company that filed the unclaimed property. Claimants also must provide documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.
For more information about the Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Unit and how to do a search, go to azdor.gov and click the "Unclaimed Property" item in the site menu.
