The White Mountain Chapter of the Arizona Elk Society will host a festive night on Saturday to raise money for conservation at its seventh annual banquet at the Show Low Elks Lodge.
There will be food, drink, live auctions, bucket raffles, games, prizes and lots of fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 followed by the auctions.
The Arizona Elk Society is a nonprofit founded in 2001. The annual banquets in each state chapter are the primary fundraiser for elk habitat projects, riparian restoration, youth camps, youth mentored hunts and big-game hunts for Arizona’s disabled veterans. Most of the money raised at each chapter banquet will stay in that area.
The mission of the Arizona Elk Society is to “benefit elk and other wildlife by generating resources for habitat conservation and restoration, and to preserve our hunting heritage for present and future generations.”
Even though the 2020 and 2021 fundraising banquets were canceled due to health restrictions, the Arizona Elk Society has not skipped a beat when it comes to providing services when and where they are needed. Executive Director Steve Clark emphasized, “Our claim to fame is our 2,000 volunteers. Every time we receive a request for services—anything to do with elk or other wildlife—about 100 volunteers just show up.”
Clark described the variety of requests that come in from repairing fences to keep livestock out of specified elk grazing lots, to building fences to separate wildlife from off highway vehicle use, to hauling water to fill tanks provided for wildlife.
Revenues raised through Arizona Elk Society memberships, donations, sponsorships, events, raffles and auctions go to support its charitable programs. The White Mountain Chapter coordinates with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and seeks grant funding from additional partnership organizations to finance its various projects.
The Water for Wildlife project establishes and maintains remote water developments for elk and other wildlife.
Youth outdoor programs consist of day camps, weekend camps and mentored hunts that often include the family. The Arizona Elk Society also provides scholarships to support students pursuing a degree in wildlife sciences with the hope that these students will become the next generation of wildlife conservationists.
The Hunts for Heroes program was developed in 2015 as an opportunity to provide free big game hunting experiences for Arizona’s wounded veterans through partnerships with Arizona outfitters, guides, volunteers, and various conservation agencies. Since its founding, this program has provided about 130 opportunities per year for big game hunts, often cultivating a passion for the outdoors.
As more and more veterans came through the Hunts for Heroes program, they expressed their desire to continue to be involved in the hunting heritage of Arizona, learn more about conservation, and participate in other outdoor opportunities.
The Arizona Elk Society rose to the challenge and formed Heroes Rising Outdoors in 2018 to encompass new opportunities, while working in concert with their signature program Hunts for Heroes.
Clark once stated, “We don’t want to provide a ‘one and done’ experience for our heroes. We want to keep the passion alive and keep the veterans going. That’s why we are partnering with other groups to help make this happen.”
Tickets for the Arizona Elk Society–White Mountain Chapter banquet on Saturday are available online at www.arizonaelksociety.org. The fundraising event will be held at the Show Low Elks Lodge at 805 E. Whipple St.
For more information call 623-444-4147.
