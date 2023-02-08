WASHINGTON — House Republicans tapped freshman Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Tucson, to deliver the Spanish-language rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, a move analysts say further cements his status as a rising GOP star.

“Most congressmen don’t have a profile outside of their congressional district,” said Chuck Coughlin, president of consulting firm Highground Inc. “So for him as a freshman to be able to do something this broadly is a great opportunity for him to introduce himself to more and more Arizonans.”

