PHOENIX — Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country.

In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges any evidence that the weapons sold by the five companies were actually used by Mexican cartels in commission of a crime. In fact, they said, the allegations never even claim that any of the dealers sell their firearms to cartels. The companies include: Diamondback Shooting Sports Inc. of Tucson, SnG Tactical LLC. of Tucson, Loan Prairie LLC. of Tucson, Ammo A-Z LLC of Phoenix and Sprague's Sports Inc. of Yuma.

