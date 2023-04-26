Arizona capitol dome
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — The day the Arizona Senate returned to work after a nearly two-week hiatus, the chamber announced it would adjourn until the middle of next week, a move GOP leaders said was aimed at continuing intensive work on negotiating and crafting a state budget. 

The state House of Representatives is slated to return to work on Wednesday, but a spokesman said the chamber may join the Senate in breaking until May 3.

