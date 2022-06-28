The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning a constitutional right to abortion sent shock waves across the country last week — rippling through already heated primaries.
On Friday, demonstrators protesting both the Supreme Court decision and the Arizona Legislature’s decision to open private school vouchers to almost any child in the state clashed with state police at the state Capitol. After demonstrators pushed up against locked glass doors, Arizona Department of Public Safety officers in riot gear deployed tear gas. Police also evacuated the senators from their normal chambers and moved them to a conference room – in part because tear gas seeped into the building. Demonstrators later also broke windows and defaced monuments, according to media reports.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Oak Creek, issued a statement saying, “Today, I am furious, disappointed, crestfallen.”
But Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, in a statement said, “States like Arizona, I hope, will leave its abortion laws on the books. It is illegal for anyone, physicians included, to assist someone in getting an abortion in Arizona. The penalty is two to five years in jail. That law is still on the books in Arizona. We do not live in a satanic death-cult society that practices baby killing and infanticide. Or at least we should not live in such a society.”
Planned Parenthood in Arizona immediately halted provision of all abortion services, seeking clarification from attorneys about the impact of the ruling and the effect of local laws. Arizona in 2022 outlawed abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, but a much older law still on the books could outlaw all abortions except those necessary to save the life of the mother. That law has no exception for rape and incest and carries a prison term of two to five years.
It’s unclear whether that law would also bar the use of things like the morning-after pill, even if mailed from or purchased in another state. Presumably women could still travel to California or Nevada for an abortion. Both states have laws protecting the right to abortion.
Currently, there’s a petition drive underway in Arizona to put a new law protecting the right to an abortion on the November ballot. The drive was launched last month after the Supreme Court decision was leaked and will need 356,467 signatures.
In 2020, there were 13,000 abortions in Arizona, including about 636 performed after the 15th week, according to a story by Phoenix-based Capitol Media Services.
The Supreme Court ruling drew immediate response from candidates and officials – revealing a hardening division.
Gosar’s statement said, “The Supreme Court has corrected one of its biggest mistakes. It has overruled the poorly reasoned, unjust and unconstitutional decision of Roe v. Wade. This is a blessing to America, after more than 60 million babies have been aborted since Roe was handed down. The current state of the law since 1973 was this: Due to an activist court filled with leftist judges, the court in Roe v. Wade made up, out of whole cloth, a federal right to have an abortion. Of course, there is nothing in the Constitution about abortion at all. And for hundreds of years, killing babies has been rightfully deemed murder and illegal. The activist court made up the right, as if they were a Legislature.”
From the other view, O’Halleran said, “This decision goes back on half a century of legal precedent; it is a mammoth setback for women, families and our entire nation. My 16-year-old granddaughter will now have fewer rights than my wife had in the 1970s. I firmly support a woman’s right to choose and believe that health care decisions should lie solely between a woman and her doctor. Now, that right and that privacy can be taken away. From the time the draft decision was leaked, the Senate had over a month to take up and pass our Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have codified the federal protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade into law. They failed to do so.”
The 6-3 Supreme Court decision reversed almost 50 years of precedent based on Roe v. Wade, which concluded language in the 14th Amendment protected a woman’s right to abortion under certain circumstances. The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 and extended civil liberties and rights to former slaves. It stated that “... nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
State Rep. Walt Blackman, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run against O’Halleran in the redrawn District 2 that includes all of the White Mountains and Rim Country, said in a joint statement with Rep. Shawnna Bolick, “As state legislators, we support protecting all lives, especially our most vulnerable. We will continue to advocate for families and promote life. Now that Roe has been overturned, decisions about abortion policy become a state’s rights issue.”
In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court concluded that language amounted to a constitutional right to abortion and privacy. The court has over the past five decades also approved restrictions, based on the viability of the fetus and use of public funds for abortion.
In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas observed that the court should also now revisit other precedents based on the 14th Amendment that overturned sodomy laws, bans on gay marriage and the right to use contraception.
The latest ruling will likely have a speedy impact on abortion access in Arizona. A pre-Roe v. Wade law bans all abortions except those necessary to save the life of the mother – with no exception for rape or incest. The law was never repealed.
In addition, on March 30, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed Arizona S.B. 1164, banning abortions after 15 weeks and charging physicians who perform abortions after this period with a class 6 felony if convicted. The legislation has no exceptions for rape or incest.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake tweeted that she “stands ready to make Arizona the most pro-life state in America.”
She told the Arizona Republic that she favors exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
Karrin Taylor Robson, also a GOP gubernatorial candidate, said the nation is changing from “a culture of death back to a culture of life” and argued that it’s very rare for a pregnancy to result from rape. She noted that as a practicing Catholic she believes life starts at conception.
Republican candidate for governor Matt Salmon told the Republic that he supports a ban on all abortions, except when necessary to save the life of the mother.
Republican Scott Neely said, “Rowe v Wade is overturned and now life will have a right praise Jesus.” He said exceptions should be rare and for medical reasons only and that the morning-after pill should eliminate the need for abortions.
Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs said “knowing this day was coming doesn’t dull the pain. I am heartbroken and angry.” She said that if elected, “I will use my veto pen to block any legislation that further compromises the right to chose. I will do everything in my power to secure women’s rights for the next generation.”
Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes vowed “never to prosecute anyone seeking an abortion or medical professionals who provide them.”
She released a plan to “protect Arizonans and their right to privacy over their bodies during this difficult time.”
Republican attorney general candidate Rodney Glassman responded that Mayes’ statement disqualifies her from office. “Kris Mayes shared that she would refuse to enforce legislation passed in 2022 by the Legislature and signed by the governor that would save unborn lives. Refusing to enforce the laws is not the job of an attorney general. Arizona must reject any candidate that says they won’t enforce the laws.”
